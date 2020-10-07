Welcome to Tim’s Time. First of all, I would like to say thanks to all who stopped me and complimented on last month’s column. I appreciate all my readers and supporters.
It’s great to know that we live in the best place around. Benton County and Tippah County have a lot to be thankful for. Not only do we have a rich history, but we are the home of the best people in the state. I just love how we all come together as a community and make things happen.
Once again, I want to encourage everyone to help each other. With Fall in the air and as the season is changing, we all need to take this time to do some changing ourselves.
When thinking about personal change, remember the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Stop and realize how powerful that statement is. I don’t know about you, but I just love to see people blessed and to see them be happy.
Happiness should not be measured by how much money a person has in their bank account nor by how big a house they have. Happiness should be measured by how you treat your neighbor.
I hope that you agree with me. I am more convinced today than ever that there are more people who need help, not with money alone but with a pat on the back and a big “Hang in there!” from someone who cares.
I guess you might say I get more of a blessing seeing other people blessed. Have you ever thought about how it would make you feel to treat someone instead of tricking someone? Have you ever thought about calling somebody and telling him or her to enjoy the day? Or what about showing someone a smile instead of a frown? Have you ever just said, “Lord, what can I do today to help someone have a better day?” Don’t be surprised by what He tells you to do. The Lord’s ways are not our ways, and his thoughts are not our thoughts.
I encourage you to start thinking, “What would Jesus do?” If we all would just learn how to become our brother’s keeper (yes, that’s right: our brother’s keeper), then we would understand the true meaning of being a Good Samaritan. Hey! We all can do better, including myself.
In closing, Get outside today and enjoy the beautiful creation called life. You just might be the caller a person needs or the voice they need to hear, just for them to make it through another day.
I hope I have encouraged you this month to make a difference in someone’s life today.
Until next time, enjoy the Fall weather and the month of October.