The release of the Twitter Files will go down as a defining moment in the history of Big Tech. These internal files, aired in recent weeks with the permission of Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk, confirm Twitter’s long history of bias against conservatives. The documents show that Twitter used “shadow bans” to suppress content they disagreed with, created double-standards for conservative users, and invented a pretext to suspend Donald Trump’s account while he was still president. These explosive revelations show the enormous power that a handful of liberal tech executives have over our public discourse.

Roger Wicker

Sen. Roger Wicker

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

