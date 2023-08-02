“Early is on time, on time is late, and late is unacceptable.”
Like presidents on the side of Mount Rushmore, this phrase is etched into the metaphorical mountainside of my mind, having heard it basically on repeat through my years in the Ripley High School Marching Band led by the late Sam Cunningham. If you were in the Ripley Band at any point during his tenure, this idea is probably like the mental equivalent of riding a bike; no matter how long it’s been since you’ve done it, you never forget it.
As a master procrastinator, this phrase was something that, at the end of the day, helped me manage my time more effectively, even after my time at RHS came to an end. Which by my count was over eight years ago now, and if you hear a creaking sound in the distance while you read this, pay it no mind, that’s just my neck as I hang my head in bewilderment at where the years have gone (and yes I know there’s people older than me, we don’t have to make a contest out of it).
Anyways, as the 2023-2024 school year starts, I thought I’d give my best wishes and a few pieces of advice for those heading back to school this week. Probably won’t tell you anything you haven’t heard before, but hey, it never hurts to hear it again.
1. “Early is on time, on time is late, and late is unacceptable.” See? Told you it wouldn’t hurt to hear some things again. This piece of advice really helps in a lot of areas though. If you’re preparing for a test or an exam, getting to your seat early can help you ground yourself and not panic when the test starts. It gives you a bit of time in case you forget anything, and it allows you time to breath and prepare to take in what you’re about to learn.
2. Teachers want to help you, so seek out the help! A lot of times, kids will have the misconception that teachers may be out to get them, or they may have the wrong idea about what the objective of teaching is. They aren’t there to watch you struggle, they are there to help you overcome the struggle. If you’re struggling, don’t hesitate to go to your teacher and see how they can help. You may be surprised. Plus, that grade you get at the end of the year doesn’t say “oh, but they needed help.” It just says what you’ve earned. So if you’ve gotten the nerve to ask for help and learned from that help, you’ve earned the grade.
3. Don’t take any day for granted. I know those of you who are getting to be upperclassmen have heard this time and time again. But man, you really don’t appreciate what you had in a school environment until it’s gone. The freedom to make mistakes and learn from those mistakes relatively free from real-world consequences. The ease of responsibility to only have to worry about grades and maybe a part-time job or after school activity. So much of it you’re unable to see until you see it from the outside looking in. So go ahead and listen to Trace Adkins, cause you’re gonna miss this.
Good luck to y’all headed back to school, I wish y’all all the best. Whether it’s with your grades or with your life, just do your best.
