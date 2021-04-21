When you see a stopped school bus loading or unloading children, stop.

Urging motorists to stop when they see stopped school busses loading or unloading youngsters seems a strange topic on which to editorialize.
It seems to be urging people to do something that should be obvious.
Who among us is so bereft of common sense that they would continue around a stopped school bus? Who among us is so self-absorbed that they don’t realize a second’s thoughtless action could injure or kill a child?
Well, apparently a number of people.
We shouldn’t have to say it, but here it is: Please slow down when you see a school bus approaching, and come to a complete stop if the driver has the stop sign out. A child’s life is at stake.
Parents, however, also have a major role in keeping their children safe. Here are tips for parents whose children walk to the bus stop:
• Walk your child to the bus stop and have older children walk in groups. There is safety in numbers; groups are easier for drivers to see.
• Practice good pedestrian behavior. Your children should walk on the sidewalk; if there is no sidewalk, they should stay out of the street.
• If children walk in the street, they should walk single file, face traffic and stay as close to the edge of the road as they can.
• Tell children to stop and look left, right, and then left again if they must cross the street. They should do the same thing at driveways and alleys. Exaggerate your head turns and narrate your actions so your child knows you are looking left, right and left.
• When youngsters get on and off the bus, warn them that if they drop something, they should never pick it up. Instead, they should tell the driver and follow the driver’s instructions. If they bend over to pick up a dropped object, they might not be seen by the driver and could be hurt if the driver pulls away from the stop.
• Remind children to look to the right before they step off the bus. Drivers in a hurry sometimes try to sneak by busses on the right.
• Teach children to secure loose drawstrings and other objects that may get caught in the handrail or door of the bus as they are exiting.
• Give your child a note or follow the school’s procedures if you would like for the child to get off at a stop other than the one they are assigned. The driver isn’t allowed to let a child off at another stop without written permission.
• If you meet your child at the bus stop after school, wait on the side where the child will be dropped off, not across the street. Children can be so excited at seeing you after school that they dash across the street and forget the safety rules.
When you see a stopped school bus loading or unloading children, stop.
That’s simple advice, easy to carry out, and it’s the law.
Most of all, it could save a child from serious injury or death.