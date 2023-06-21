I’m Chris Marsalis and I would be honored to be your next Tippah County Chancery Clerk.
I’ve spent over half of my life in Tippah County in positions of public service. In 1992, I finished my Education degree and began a six year engagement teaching Physics, Biology and Technology at Ripley High School. In 1998, I joined the management team at Dixie-Net, where we provided internet and phone service. In 2008, I began serving on the Zoning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission for the City of Ripley. I was also Treasurer for the Ripley Main Street Association for two years. In 2012, I was honored to be elected to the position of Mayor of Ripley. During my time as Mayor, I oversaw a tremendous building and investment boom in Ripley. Along with the Board of Aldermen I spent 9 ½ years making Ripley a better place to live. We built the $5 million Peoples Bank SportsPlex, built the Tippah County Veterans Memorial, repaired miles of water and sewer lines, rehabilitated water wells, built a new Wastewater Treatment Plant, automated meter reading system, deployed miles of Natural Gas lines to unserved areas of Tippah County, enabled on-line payments for City Services, bought two new fire trucks and turnouts for the Ripley VFD, and improved the safety and responsiveness of the Ripley Police Department with the deployment of in-car mobile workstations. We worked tirelessly to promote business and retail development in Ripley, and thoroughly changed the retail economic base and livability of our county seat. Working with our local, state and federal partners, I helped secure grant funds to decrease or offset cost to the City for nearly everything we accomplished. I need your vote to work with our Supervisors to assist them in the betterment of Tippah County.
Together, we can.
