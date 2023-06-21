My name is Gary McBride. Today, I am formally announcing my candidacy for the office of Justice Court Judge Post Two, Benton County. My wife, Zana, and I have three children and seven grandchildren. We are former educators and remain invested in the education of all children.
I am a graduate of Ashland High School, Northwest Mississippi Community College, and Mississippi State University.
While serving as Justice Court Judge, I have continued my education through classes from the Mississippi Judicial College. I believe my formal and practical education has served me well throughout my twenty-year tenure as a judge. It is my responsibility to study and apply the law without bias. I take that responsibility seriously and hope I have made my constituents proud of our Justice Court.
While in office I have made many friends and established a line of communication for Benton County that reaches across the state. I was honored by my colleagues to be elected President of the Mississippi Justice Court Judges Association by acclamation in 2019. I served in that capacity until 2021 when I became Vice President. I believe my ability to reach out to other respected judges in our state is a strong asset for Benton County.
I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Benton County as Justice Court Judge. Hopefully my efforts have helped make our county a safer place to live. I encourage you to consider my qualifications and my record as you vote. I pledge to continue to seek God’s guidance as I endeavor to render judgements that are fair and honest. Please consider me, Gary McBride, Democratic candidate for the office of Justice Court Judge, Post Two, Benton County, Mississippi, as you vote on August 8, 2023.
