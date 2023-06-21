Hello to all of the voters in the North Half of the county and supporters.
My name is Miriam Simelton-Anderson and I am asking for your vote and support in making me your next Justice Court Judge.
I am the youngest of six children of the late Eddie and Elaine Simelton. I was raised in the Providence community, and I am a 1979 honor graduate from Falkner High School.
I hold a degree in Paralegal Tech from NEMCC and continued advanced studies at Memphis State University where I was able to attend on a Adult and Commuter Student Scholarship.
My parents, especially my mother, was a strong proponent of education. She encouraged all of her children to get an education so that when an opportunity presented itself, if we were prepared, we could walk into a position with confidence.
Voter and supporters, I believe that education, preparation, and opportunity has just been introduced to one another.
After graduating with my paralegal degree, I contacted the Mississippi Bar Association and inquired if I could hang out my shingles and begin to practice as a independent paralegal. I received their blessings and since that time have spent a vast majority of my career representing hundreds of North Mississippi and Tennesseans in securing their benefits before the Social Security, worker's compensation, and veteran's administrations. I've even shadowed judges in the judicial courtroom settings.
In addition to the above work, through my business, LegalShield, I have spent the past 21 years providing everyday citizens, individuals, families, employees, speciality groups and small business owners with access to the legal justice system, by providing them with access to legal representation in any court of law all over the United States.
And to the female voters of Tippah County, we are under-represented in all areas of government in the county -- both the city and county government -- but more specifically the judicial system. Whose fault is that? Well, it 's not anyone's fault! Could it be that too often so few of us ladies have offered ourselves up as a candidate for this office?
Can we not mete out justice as well as our male counterparts? Yes, of course we can!
I truly believe that we as females and women have been endowed by our Creator God to be natural peacekeepers or justices of the peace. How many times have we intervened between our co-workers, siblings, friends and our own children in the role of peacekeepers? Countless times.
So voters and supporters, now that I have shown you where education, preparation, and opportunity have all come together at this particular place and time, when you go to the polls on November 7, 2023, please cast your ballot and vote Miriam Simelton-Anderson as your next Justice Court Judge!
With God's help, I believe that "We've got this!"
