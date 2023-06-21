My name is Shana Vuncannon Lowry, and I am running for Chancery Clerk in the 2023 Tippah County Election.
I am the daughter of Tracy and Shelia Vuncannon. I have been married to Keith Lowry, son of Paul and Nina Lowry, for the past 10 years. Keith and I have two children, Riggs (8) and Kurk (3). We are members of Palmer Baptist Church and lifelong residents of Tippah County.
I have worked in the Chancery Clerk’s Office for the past nine years. I started in Land Records under Clerk Rodney McBryde and have spent the last seven years as comptroller under Clerk Mike Long. My duties as comptroller consist of payroll, accounts payable, and accounts receivable.
Our office is the most diverse office in all of county government. The various duties given the Chancery Clerk cover a wide range of important functions and responsibilities. The Chancery Clerk serves as Clerk of the Court, Custodian of all Chancery Court, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, County Auditor, and County Treasurer. The Clerk also oversees Land Redemption and Public Land Records, as well as the local Passport Accepting Agent. I am experienced in all these areas.
I feel that my time and duties in this office give me the experience and qualifications needed to serve as Chancery Clerk. Please remember these qualifications as you cast your vote for the new Tippah County Chancery Clerk on August 8th, 2023. I would greatly appreciate your consideration and support. Let me serve the citizens of Tippah County to the fullest with my experience!
