In January, Tanner Newman launched his campaign as a Republican candidate for Northern District Public Service Commissioner at the historic Robins Field in Tupelo, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced Tupelo as the first TVA city in 1934.
Born and raised in rural Itawamba and Lee Counties, Tanner's upbringing instilled in him a strong work ethic and a deep appreciation for the values of his community. After graduating from Mooreville High School, he continued his education at Itawamba Community College and earned a B.S. in Political Science from the University of North Alabama.
Tanner's commitment to public service began at a young age. As a student, he volunteered on local and regional campaigns, learning the ins and outs of grassroots organizing and establishing himself as a dedicated advocate for working together to get things done. During college, Tanner demonstrated leadership skills by managing multiple successful local campaigns.
Building on his extensive campaign experience, Tanner's dedication to public service led him to serve as a Constituent Liaison for U.S. Senator Roger Wicker. In this role, he specialized in matters related to Veterans Affairs, active-duty military, and the Department of Education.
In July 2021, Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan appointed Tanner as the Director of Development Services for the City of Tupelo. Stepping into this pivotal role, he recognized the opportunity to transform the department and enhance municipal services for the community.
As North Mississippi Public Service Commissioner, Tanner Newman will fight to ensure that every Mississippian has access to reliable and affordable utility services. He understands the pressing need for broadband expansion, particularly in rural areas, as it is vital for education, economic growth, and bridging the digital divide. Tanner is prepared to collaborate closely with fellow commissioners, the state legislature, and the federal delegation to develop comprehensive strategies and secure necessary resources to accelerate broadband connectivity and connect communities across North Mississippi.
With his deep ties to the region, unwavering work ethic, and proven track record of effective leadership, Tanner Newman is the candidate you can trust to represent North Mississippi as Public Service Commissioner.
Vote Tanner Newman for Public Service Commissioner in the Republican Primary on August 8. Together, we can make a difference in North Mississippi. Visit www.tannernewman.com for more information on getting involved, contributing, or volunteering.
