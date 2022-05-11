The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Ripley, Mississippi, met at the regular place of meeting at the Municipal Office Building at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Highlights of the meeting included transfer of $60,000 gas surplus funds to the sewer fund, disposal of unused city property and approving the continued cleanup efforts of various properties in the city and changes to city zoning to reflect the impact of the Board's April 19 vote on Senate Bill 2095 that users of medical marijuana will be able to buy the legalized drug in Ripley, but not grow it.
Present were Mayor Jon Grisham and Aldermen Jackie McKenzie, Stephen Freeman, Barry Cook, Joey Bryant, and Ken Walker, as well as Charles Davis, City Auditor; W. Price Elliott, City Attorney; Lisa Mauney, City Clerk; Tracy Luna, Deputy City Clerk; and Kathi Watson, Deputy City Clerk.
After unanimous approval of the agenda and the March board minutes, Dr. Jon Stanford appeared before the board to discuss the tennis courts. Mayor Grisham thanked Dr. Stanford for his appearance.
The following motions were approved unanimously, unless otherwise noted:
• Payment on Claims Numbers 118108 through 118429, which are available for viewing at City Hall.
• To hire temporary, part-time summer workers for the City of Ripley. Exhibit A, which has the list of names, is available for viewing at City Hall.
• To allow Tim Windham to attend the MASRO Training Conference in Biloxi, Mississippi, with the City paying registration fees and other statutory expenses.
• To transfer $60,000 of gas surplus funds to the sewer fund for maintenance purposes.
• To advertise for a full-time employee for the City of Ripley Gas Department, for which applications were taken until April 27.
• To hire Landon Wall as a full-time employee of the City of Ripley Police Department effective immediately at the City of Ripley’s normal full-time rate of pay and upon a 90 day probationary period.
• To allow Scott White to attend the Chief’s Summer Conference in Biloxi, Mississippi, with the City paying registration fees and other statutory expenses.
• To transfer unused street which is no longer needed for municipal purposes to St. Paul Methodist Church property. The exhibit is available for viewing through City Hall.
• To obtain a full-page advertisement in the Ripley Middle School Yearbook for $125.00.
• That a Notice of Public Hearing by scheduled for a public hearing of the City of Ripley Zoning Board, with the intention to change the zoning ordinance of the City of Ripley on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building. A full and complete copy of the City of Ripley’s Amended Zoning Ordinance from the April 28 zoning meeting is available in the Office of the City Clerk at 500 South Main Street. At the zoning meeting, the board of aldermen approved certain amendments to the Zoning Ordinance. Highlights include amending Article 5. Section 5 to add that no Medical Cannabis Facility of any type is permitted, adding to section 6.6 that advertising and marketing reflecting any symbolism or the word marijuana or any derivatives is strictly prohibited, and adding to Section 7 that all proposed medical cannabis facilities must make application with the Board of Zoning and adjustment. Each proposed location must be inspected by the building inspector to determine compliance with the City of Ripley Zoning Ordinance and Building Code. A $100.00 per entity application fee shall be paid with the submitted application. The Medical Cannabis Facility Application added to Section 7.1 is available through City Hall. The ordinance will become effective May 28, 2022.
At a previous meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, it was determined that the properties located at 103 Moore's Mill Road and 611 S. Jackson Street were in need of cleanup under the City’s Amended Ordinance for the Maintenance and Upkeep of Private Property within the Municipality; and it was approved for a public hearing on May 3.