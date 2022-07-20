RIPLEY • The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Ripley met at the regular place of meeting at the Municipal Office Building at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Highlights of the meeting included approval of payment for claims 118703 through 119061, approval of an $800 donation to Ripley Main Street Association, acknowledging the results of the election on the legal sale of light wine of an alcoholic content of not more than 5% by weight and beer of an alcoholic content of not more than 8% by weight within the city's municipal limits, and continued efforts to enforce the City's amended ordinance for the maintenance and upkeep of private property.
Present were: Mayor Jon Grisham, Aldermen Jackie McKenzie, Stephen Freeman, Barry Cook, Joey Bryant, and Ken Walker; Charles Davis, City Auditor, W. Price Elliott, City Attorney, Lisa Mauney, City Clerk, Tracy Luna, Deputy City Clerk, and Kathi Watson, Deputy City Clerk.
Palmer Jones appeared before the board to discuss the VFW and business permit licenses. Mayor Grisham thanked Mr. Jones for his appearance.
The City Clerk presented the docket of claims for review by the Board for approval, and Claims Numbers 118703 through 119061 were approved for payment.
Fund Balances
___06/07/2022____
FUND EXPENSES BALANCE
General $265,953.51 $984,244.81
Gas $512,938.90 $3,492,118.96
Water $ 65,189.17 $ 739,920.28
Sewer $ 91,745.85 $ 124,054.40
Other motions that were made and unanimously accepted included:
• the resignation of Thomas Moffitt as Gas Department Employee for the City of Ripley effective June 30, 2022 and the intention of the City of Ripley to advertise for an employee with the City of Ripley Gas Department with such advertisement to be published in the Southern Sentinel that the City of Ripley would accept applications for Utility (Shop) Department.
• that the regular July 2022 work session meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen would be changed from its regular time to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022
• that the City of Ripley obtain a full-page advertisement in the Ripley High School Football Boosters Program at the rate of $135.00.
• approval of the Amended Ordinance acknowledging the results of the election on the legal sale of light wine of an alcoholic content of not more than 5% by weight and beer of an alcoholic content of not more than 8% by weight within the city's municipal limits and regulating the sale and consumption of same (for which Exhibit “A” is available for viewing through City Hall).
• that Jackie McKenzie be appointed as the City of Ripley MML Voting Delegate and Ken Walker be appointed as the City of Ripley Alternate MML Voting Delegate.
• that the City of Ripley will set an open public meeting for the Tippah County Hazard Mitigation Plan on June 14, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.
• that the City of Ripley approve a contribution in the amount of $800.00 to Ripley Main Street.
• that a public hearing be set under the City’s Amended Ordinance for the Maintenance and Upkeep of Private Property within the Municipality for the next regular meeting on July 5, 2022 with all proper and legal notice, by advertisement if necessary, being given concerning two properties determined at a previous meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen in need of cleanup: 414 Lila B Circle and 126 Hurt Street.
