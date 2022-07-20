RIPLEY • The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Ripley met at the regular place of meeting at the Municipal Office Building at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Highlights of the meeting included approval of payment for claims 118703 through 119061, approval of an $800 donation to Ripley Main Street Association, acknowledging the results of the election on the legal sale of light wine of an alcoholic content of not more than 5% by weight and beer of an alcoholic content of not more than 8% by weight within the city's municipal limits, and continued efforts to enforce the City's amended ordinance for the maintenance and upkeep of private property.

Newsletters

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

lauren.gay@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus