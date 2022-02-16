Property cleanups and hiring for seasonal employment were the main topics of the City of Ripley Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Mayor Jon Grisham, Alderman Ken Walker, Alderman Stephen Freeman, Alderman Barry Cook, Alderman Joey Bryant, Charles Davis, City Auditor; Lisa Mauney, City Clerk; Tracy Luna, Deputy City Clerk; and Kathi Watson, Deputy City Clerk were present.
Motions that were unanimously approved, unless otherwise noted:
- The agenda for the January 4, 2022 meeting.
- The minutes of the December 7, 2021 regular board meeting.
- Payment for Claims Numbers 117227 through 117498.*
- A 30-day extension for the cleanup of Mr. Colom’s property at 117A Prather Lane.
- Cleanup of the Benavides property at 104 Peachwood Cove.
- Cleanup of the Layva property at 502 E. Walnut St.
- Cleanup of the Keith property at 113 Peachwood Cove.
All appropriate fines and costs for property cleanups will be enrolled as a lien on the properties in the Office of the Circuit Clerk and placed upon the tax roll with the County Tax Collector to be paid over a one year period.
- Advertising for the part-time, temporary employees for the seasonal programs and city departments. Applications will be accepted for part-time seasonal help for concession stand and field workers until 10:00 o’clock a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022. All applicants are required to file the necessary applications and must have a valid Mississippi Driver’s license. Application forms can be picked up and returned to City Hall located at 500 South Main Street or at the Park Office located in the City Gym.
- Declaration of $95,389.10 Gas Department surplus funds.
- Transferring of surplus funds in the amount of $45,389.10 from the City of Ripley Gas Department Fund to the City of Ripley General Fund for partial payment of construction of Veterans Park.
- Transferring surplus funds in the amount of $50,000.00 from the City of Ripley Gas Department Fund to the City of Ripley Sewer Fund for maintenance purposes.
- MMSC Basic Workshop (February) and Advanced Workshop (March) training in Mississippi for Lisa Mauney, Tracy Luna, and Kathi Watson.
- Removal of Ripley Police Department 2013 F150 Truck as an unmarked vehicle.
- Vehicles listed on Exhibit “A” be established as unmarked vehicles for the Ripley Police Department, which documents are available for viewing through the mayor’s office.