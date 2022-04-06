JACKSON • At the MHSAA Powerlifting State Championships, 11 lifters from Tippah and Benton County found their way to the podium before the weekend was over.
On Friday, the girls kicked off the championships, where Ripley's Allyson Christmas and Keke Morgan both earned a second place finish in their respective weight classes.
Christmas, a sophomore, squatted 300 pounds, benched 110, and deadlifted 285 for a total of 695 - just 25 pounds short of Tishomingo County's Kaley Latch (720) in the 123-pound weight class.
Morgan, a powerful freshman, squatted 320, benched 110 and deadlifted 340 for a total of 770. Corinth's Crista Wilson won the Class 4A girls 181-pound class with a total of 820.
The boys took their turn on Saturday, where in the Class 1A meet, Falkner's Joseph Swinford and Ashland's Octavius Anderson claimed second and third place, respectively, in the 123-pound class.
Ashland's Jamyson Griffin also took second place in the 148-pound class with a three-lift total of 980 - just 10 pounds short of champion Evan Edmondson of Vardaman.
Also for Ashland, sophomore Brendon Gorman came in second place in the 275-pound weight class, lifting 1,145 pounds.
Falkner senior Eli Janes lifted 1,140 pounds in the 220-pound class to finish just 60 pounds behind Tupelo Christian's Lake Sullivan for a second place finish. Falkner's J.T. Swinford landed in third in the 181-pound class.
In the 4A meet, Ripley freshman Adin Wilson and senior Jase Coleman went back-to-back with second and third place finishes in the 132-pound class.
Wilson lifted 940 pounds and Coleman 890 to finish behind Tishomingo County's Brandon Valdez, who threw up 960 pounds.
In the 181-pound class, Immanuel Griffin took home the second place spot after squatting 440 pounds, benching 245, and deadlifting 565 for a grand total of 1,250.