Steve Willey

Ripley head coach Steve Willey was named the 2020 Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) Girls Basketball Coach of the Year after leading the Lady Tigers to a 32-2 record and Class 4A state championship.

 By Dillon Barnes Sports Writer

RIPLEY • Ripley High School is hosting the 2020 Clinic of Champions this Saturday, Oct. 10 inside the Ripley Event Center. 

Coaches from all across the state will be speaking at the event as players from Blue Mountain College will be the volunteers on the floor. 

The event begins at 8 a.m. and will end at 2:40 p.m.

Here is the scheduled speakers and times:

  • Michael Smith (Booneville) (8:00-8:40)
  • Ethan Porter (Moss Point) (8:40-9:20)
  • Shane Linzy (Lafayette) (9:20-10:00)
  • Bill Russell (South Pontotoc) (10:00-10:20)
  • Barry Wortman (Blackman) (TN) (10:20-10:40)
  • Jason Thompson (Olive Branch) (10:40-11:00)
  • Rolley Tipler (Pontotoc) (12:00-12:40)
  • Chris Higginbottom (Belmont) (12:40-1:20)
  • Adam Kirk (Ripley) (1:20-2:00)
  • Daniel Forbes (Hernando) (2:00-2:40)

The cost of attendance for coaches is $20 per coach or $30 for staff. 

"We have a great lineup of coaches that have won a lot of games and won a lot of championships," said Ripley girls basketball head coach Steve Willey. "This is a great opportunity for us coaches to learn more as we head into this season."

To register, contact Steve Willey at (662)-882-1912 or Chad Brown at (662)-416-6483. 

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Twitter: @DillonBarnesDJ

