RIPLEY • Ripley High School is hosting the 2020 Clinic of Champions this Saturday, Oct. 10 inside the Ripley Event Center.
Coaches from all across the state will be speaking at the event as players from Blue Mountain College will be the volunteers on the floor.
The event begins at 8 a.m. and will end at 2:40 p.m.
Here is the scheduled speakers and times:
- Michael Smith (Booneville) (8:00-8:40)
- Ethan Porter (Moss Point) (8:40-9:20)
- Shane Linzy (Lafayette) (9:20-10:00)
- Bill Russell (South Pontotoc) (10:00-10:20)
- Barry Wortman (Blackman) (TN) (10:20-10:40)
- Jason Thompson (Olive Branch) (10:40-11:00)
- Rolley Tipler (Pontotoc) (12:00-12:40)
- Chris Higginbottom (Belmont) (12:40-1:20)
- Adam Kirk (Ripley) (1:20-2:00)
- Daniel Forbes (Hernando) (2:00-2:40)
The cost of attendance for coaches is $20 per coach or $30 for staff.
"We have a great lineup of coaches that have won a lot of games and won a lot of championships," said Ripley girls basketball head coach Steve Willey. "This is a great opportunity for us coaches to learn more as we head into this season."
To register, contact Steve Willey at (662)-882-1912 or Chad Brown at (662)-416-6483.