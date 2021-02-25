TIPPAH • As a deep freeze comes over Northeast Mississippi, a pause on all high school athletic activity has quickly followed. Basketball playoff games have been postponed, as have many baseball and softball activities. Though not identical in circumstance and severity, the postponement of baseball and softball games bring parallels and reminders of last year’s cancellation of the spring sports season, including baseball and softball. Therefore, a look back on the 2020 calendar year in area sports could prove fruitful to see what challenges have been overcome, what accomplishments have been realized, and how 2020 has set the stage for a highly anticipated next few weeks in the area sports bubble.
2020: Team Goals Accomplished
2020 saw area teams across several sports bring championship hardware home.
In March, both Pine Grove and Ripley’s lady’s basketball teams brought championship trophies home to Tippah County.
The Pine Grove Lady Panthers became only the 4th girls team in MHSAA history to win 4 straight championships, defeating Baldwyn 48-41 on March 5, 2020 at the Pavilion at Ole Miss to win a 4th consecutive 1A title. The Ripley Lady Tigers followed suit with a title win of their own, claiming the 4A crown on the same day, defeating Moss Point 37-31. This was the Lady Tigers’ 3rd try at the 4A title in 3 years, persevering through heartbreak of year’s past to claim the 2020 crown.
Later in the year, the Walnut Lady Wildcats won the school’s first volleyball state title, defeating Puckett in a thrilling 3-2 decision to claim the 2020 2A State Volleyball Championship in October. The win not only brought home more hardware to Walnut, but cemented volleyball as an upcoming and exciting sports offering that draws attention headed into 2021, with several area teams showing high level of play.
2020 also saw several area teams accomplish notable firsts. Ashland football earned their first playoff appearance since splitting from the Benton County co-op team in 2017, while Ripley earned their first playoff win under new head coach Perry Liles. Ripley’s playoff win came off of one of the biggest plays of 2020: a Sentavius Hunt kickoff return touchdown with virtually no time remaining to win the game at Yazoo City.
2020: COVID and its Impact
2020 saw several sports seasons, most notably baseball and softball, get cut short due to COVID-19. The pandemic made its presence felt throughout summer workouts and into the fall sports season. Contact tracing resulted in several games across several sports being postponed
or outright cancelled, while teams were placed into quarantine. However, school officials, coaches, and athletes bore through and were able to safely reopen practices, games, and successfully complete the football and volleyball seasons, with basketball season coming to a close soon. With the 2021 baseball season on the horizon, the lessons and precautions taken in 2020 will go a long way in seeing a successfully completed 2021 spring sports season.
2020: To the Next Level
2020 also saw several individuals either move on to the college ranks, or commit to the next stage of their athletic careers. In all, 20 student athletes across 6 different sports made the jump from high school athletics to the collegiate level. Some notable athletes signed in 2020 include Asa Howard, a standout basketball player from Ripley, as well as Lexi Page, the first Tippah County volleyball player to commit to playing volleyball at the college level.
As these players use their performance in 2020 and the years prior to move on to the next level, 2021 promises to bring several more high level athletes to create more moments that will bring continued excitement to Tippah and Alcorn County.