Clinton • The 2020 State Cross Country Championships were held this past weekend at the Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Mississippi, with several area teams competing across several divisions. While no area teams managed to come away with a state title, several teams and individuals had high placements and respectable showings.
In 1A, both the boys and girls XC teams for Hickory Flat placed third overall in their respective runs. Kylie Grey, Morgan Green, and Alex Tatum all had top-10 individual runs for Hickory Flat, and Pine Grove’s Jazzie Smithey and Blue Mountain’s A’rare Foote placed top-10 individually as well. Falkner’s girls XC team placed fifth overall while their boys team placed sixth. Pine Grove’s boys XC team placed eighth overall.
In 2A, Walnut’s boys XC team placed second overall. Kaden Braddock finished in the top 10 overall individually for Walnut. Walnut’s girls XC team placed seventh overall in their run.
In 4A, Ripley’s boys XC team placed 12th overall, while their girls team placed sixteenth overall.