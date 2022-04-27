A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Regina Chills is the 2021-2022 All-Tippah County Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
Pine Grove's Jake Walker is the 2021-22 All-Tippah County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Vuncannon
Story
Fryar
Rowland
Vance
Cox
High school sports reporter & digital producer
Player of the Year: Madi-Kate Vuncannon, Walnut
Offensive Player of the Year: Alorian Storey, Ripley
Defensive Player of the Year: Ellie Fryar, Pine Grove
Coach of the Year: Regina Chills, Blue Mountain
Teauna Foote, Blue Mountain
A’Rare Foote, Blue Mountain
Keyauna Foote, Blue Mountain
Saniyah Cook, Blue Mountain
Ellie Fryar, Pine Grove
Lana Rowland, Pine Grove
Alorian Storey, Ripley
Amy Rodgers, Ripley
Madi-Kate Vuncannon, Walnut
Laura Leigh Hughes, Walnut
Player of the Year: Carson Rowland, Pine Grove
Offensive Player of the Year: LaTrell Vance, Ripley
Defensive Player of the Year: Jamas Cox, Pine Grove
Coach of the Year: Jake Walker, Pine Grove
Jaden Hall, Blue Mountain
Rod Ruedas, Falkner
Chris Nunley, Falkner
Darren Binkley, Falkner
Carson Rowland, Pine Grove
Jamas Cox, Pine Grove
Jack Hudson, Pine Grove
LaTrell Vance, Ripley
LaBron Vance, Ripley
Elijah Edgeston, Ripley
Brantley Porterfield, Walnut
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
Dillon covers high school sports.
Updated: April 27, 2022 @ 12:24 am
