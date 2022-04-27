Girls

Player of the Year: Madi-Kate Vuncannon, Walnut

Offensive Player of the Year: Alorian Storey, Ripley

Defensive Player of the Year: Ellie Fryar, Pine Grove

Coach of the Year: Regina Chills, Blue Mountain

All-County Team

Teauna Foote, Blue Mountain

A’Rare Foote, Blue Mountain

Keyauna Foote, Blue Mountain

Saniyah Cook, Blue Mountain

Ellie Fryar, Pine Grove

Lana Rowland, Pine Grove

Alorian Storey, Ripley

Amy Rodgers, Ripley

Madi-Kate Vuncannon, Walnut

Laura Leigh Hughes, Walnut

Boys

Player of the Year: Carson Rowland, Pine Grove

Offensive Player of the Year: LaTrell Vance, Ripley

Defensive Player of the Year: Jamas Cox, Pine Grove

Coach of the Year: Jake Walker, Pine Grove

All-County Team

Jaden Hall, Blue Mountain

Rod Ruedas, Falkner

Chris Nunley, Falkner

Darren Binkley, Falkner

Carson Rowland, Pine Grove

Jamas Cox, Pine Grove

Jack Hudson, Pine Grove

LaTrell Vance, Ripley

LaBron Vance, Ripley

Elijah Edgeston, Ripley

Brantley Porterfield, Walnut

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus