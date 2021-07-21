2021 Tippah/Benton Football Schedules By Hunter Givens Sports Writer Hunter Givens Author email Jul 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Falkner Eagles:Aug. 20th @ Ripley (Scrimmage)Aug. 27th @ Potts CampSep. 3rd vs WalnutSep. 10th vs Alcorn CentralSep. 17th (OPEN)Sep. 24th @ TCPSOct. 1st vs ThrasherOct. 8th @ ByersOct. 15th vs SmithvilleOct. 22nd @ BiggersvilleOct. 29th vs AshlandNov. 5th vs OkolonaWalnut Wildcats:Aug. 27th vs AshlandSep. 3rd @ FalknerSep. 10th @ Middleton, TNSep. 17th BiggersvilleSep. 24th vs Marshall AcademyOct. 1st @ BaldwynOct. 8th vs East UnionOct. 15th @ BelmontOct. 22nd @ MyrtleOct. 29th vs Potts CampAshland Blue Devils:Aug. 27th @ WalnutSep. 3rd @ MantachieSep. 10th vs StrayhornSep. 17th (OPEN)Sep. 24th @ SmithvilleOct. 1st vs ByersOct. 8th @ ThrasherOct. 15th vs TCPSOct. 22nd vs OkolonaOct. 29th @ FalknerNov. 5th @ BiggersvilleRipley Tigers:Aug. 20th vs Falkner (scrimmage)Aug. 27th @ ByhaliaSep. 3rd vs Holly SpringsSep. 10th @ KossuthSep. 17th vs SenatobiaSep. 24th vs BoonevilleOct. 1st vs North PontotocOct. 8th @ New AlbanyOct. 15th vs South PontotocOct. 22nd @ HoustonOct. 29th vs Pontotoc Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ripley Tigers Falkner Eagles Walnut Wildcats Ashland Blue Devils Football Schedule Inorganic Chemistry Potts Camp Ripley Tigers New Albany Houston Thrasher Hunter Givens Author email Follow Hunter Givens Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 75° Cloudy Click Here to See Full Forecast Latest Posts Southern Sentinel Juneteenth Family Reunion celebration set in Blue Mountain Saturday Jun 18, 2021 Southern Sentinel 50 Years Ago: From the Southern Advocate April 29, 2071 Apr 28, 2021 Southern Sentinel One dead, another charged with murder after shooting in White Oak community Feb 22, 2021 Southern Sentinel Area residents among fall 2020 degree, certificate recipients at ICC Jan 4, 2021 Southern Sentinel MDOT is ready for winter Dec 21, 2020 Southern Sentinel Community philanthropists honored at annual CREATE Foundation meeting Nov 5, 2020 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Southern Sentinel E-Edition Delivery Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists