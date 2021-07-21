Falkner Eagles

:

Aug. 20th @ Ripley (Scrimmage)

Aug. 27th @ Potts Camp

Sep. 3rd vs Walnut

Sep. 10th vs Alcorn Central

Sep. 17th (OPEN)

Sep. 24th @ TCPS

Oct. 1st vs Thrasher

Oct. 8th @ Byers

Oct. 15th vs Smithville

Oct. 22nd @ Biggersville

Oct. 29th vs Ashland

Nov. 5th vs Okolona

Walnut Wildcats

:

Aug. 27th vs Ashland

Sep. 3rd @ Falkner

Sep. 10th @ Middleton, TN

Sep. 17th Biggersville

Sep. 24th vs Marshall Academy

Oct. 1st @ Baldwyn

Oct. 8th vs East Union

Oct. 15th @ Belmont

Oct. 22nd @ Myrtle

Oct. 29th vs Potts Camp

Ashland Blue Devils:Aug. 27th @ Walnut

Sep. 3rd @ Mantachie

Sep. 10th vs Strayhorn

Sep. 17th (OPEN)

Sep. 24th @ Smithville

Oct. 1st vs Byers

Oct. 8th @ Thrasher

Oct. 15th vs TCPS

Oct. 22nd vs Okolona

Oct. 29th @ Falkner

Nov. 5th @ Biggersville

Ripley Tigers:Aug. 20th vs Falkner (scrimmage)

Aug. 27th @ Byhalia

Sep. 3rd vs Holly Springs

Sep. 10th @ Kossuth

Sep. 17th vs Senatobia

Sep. 24th vs Booneville

Oct. 1st vs North Pontotoc

Oct. 8th @ New Albany

Oct. 15th vs South Pontotoc

Oct. 22nd @ Houston

Oct. 29th vs Pontotoc

