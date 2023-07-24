BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain Christian University Cross Country released its 2023 schedule, head coach Phillip Laney recently announced.
The Lady Toppers are coming off a 2022 season that saw them finish as runner-up in the SSAC Championship while placing three runners on the All-Conference Team and three on the All-Freshman Team.
“I’m very enthusiastic for our women this year,” Laney said. “We retained our top five runners and we’re expecting big things. “I have an amazing group of ladies who work hard, and I am excited to see how our season goes.”
On the men’s side, Laney returns as head coach, leading a group that finished third in the SSAC in 2022, including two All-Conference runners.
“I’m thankful to be leading the men’s team once again,” Laney commented. “We have some really good athletes coming in who will contribute right off the bat. We have a strong core returning also, so we are hoping to take our first men’s team to the national championship. Everyone is working hard and is extremely focused on the upcoming season.”
Both teams kick of the season September 1 at the Mississippi College Season Opener in Clinton, Miss., with the SSAC Championship slated for November 4 in Danville, Ala.
The Toppers will once again host The Topper Trails Classic at BMCU, set for September 30.
Full BMCU Cross Country Schedule
Sept. 1 - at Mississippi College Season Opener (Clinton, MS)
Sept. 16 - at Rhodes Invitational (Memphis, TN)
Sept. 30 - The Toppers Trail Classic (Blue Mountain, MS)
Oct. 13 - at Watson Invitational (Clinton, MS)
Oct. 21 - at St. Louis Fall Cross Country Classic (St. Louis, MO)
Nov. 4 - at SSAC Championship (Danville, AL)
BMCU Women's XC Roster
Makayla Blessike, Sr., Byhalia, Miss.
Aubrey Britt, So., Brookhaven, Miss.
Jolee Doss, Sr., Pontotoc, Miss.
Morgan Ellis, Jr., Strayhorn, Miss.
Lexie Faulkner, Fr., Corinth, Miss.
Harley Garner, Fr., Falkner, Miss.
Kirsten Hitt, Jr., Blue Springs, Miss.
Emma Laney, Jr., New Albany, Miss.
Katie Meeks, So., Corinth, Miss.
Leah Montgomery, Fr., Pontotoc, Miss.
Ami Sherif, Sr., Memphis, Tenn.
Catherine Truemper, So., New Albany, Miss.
Angel Wright, So., Senatobia, Miss.
BMCU Men's XC Roster
Landon Ahrens, Fr., Long Beach, Miss.
Andrew Ayala, So., Corinth, Miss.
Lelan Boulden Fr., New Albany, Miss.
Dawson Boyd, Fr., New Albany, Miss.
Kaden Braddock, So., Walnut, Miss.
David Cox, Sr., Southaven, Miss.
Lukas Dykes, Fr., Tupelo, Miss.
Braxton Enzor, Fr., Adamsville, Tenn.
Erick Flores, Fr., New Albany, Miss.
Joel Parker, Sr., Corinth, Miss.
Will Porter, Sr., Pontotoc, Miss.
Thomas Ratliff, G-Sr., Corinth, Miss.
Bryson Taylor, Jr., Senatobia, Miss.
Jamien Terry, Sr., New Albany, Miss.
