FALKNER • Four games into the 2023 Tippah County Softball Tournament, inclement weather crowned itself the winner before any of the five teams could on Saturday.
Defending champion, Pine Grove, began the day 2-0 and was progressing toward a third win, leading Falkner 7-0 with two outs in the bottom of the first when action was delayed and later postponed due to lightning and rain.
Falkner head coach Jeff Anglin, who’s Lady Eagles played host to this year’s tournament said that a makeup date has yet to be scheduled, and if it were, it would come after the spring break period for all schools.
Here’s how the first four games played out:
Falkner 5, Blue Mountain 2
The Lady Eagles kickstarted the tournament with their lone win of the day.
Blue Mountain grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first as A’rare Foote swiped home on a wild pitch. Falkner scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the third behind a 2-RBI single from Kailyn Harris, a RBI single from Landyn Bates, a bases-loaded walk from Kady Duncan and a Blue Mountain error.
Blue Mountain’s Abbie White tripled in the fourth and later scored on a wild pitch but Bates’ fifth strikeout from the circle ended the game.
Pine Grove 2, Ripley 1
A pitcher’s duel between Pine Grove’s Lizzie Meeks and Ripley’s Kassie McKenzie forced this one into the international tiebreaker rules after both teams were scoreless through four innings.
Pine Grove seventh grader Anaston Christian gave the game’s first lead to her team in the top of the fifth with a RBI sacrifice fly to score Carley Greer. Ellie Fryar followed her with an inside-the-park home run to add a much-needed insurance run.
Ripley’s Lola Ward cut the lead in half with a RBI single in the bottom half of the inning, and stole second to place two runners in scoring position before a controversial play at first base resulted in a third out as the Lady Panthers escaped with the win.
Meeks allowed just two hits and struck out three with one walk. McKenzie gave up one earned run on seven hits and one strikeout.
Walnut 11, Falkner 0
The Lady Wildcats first game of the day took some time before they were able to shake off the rust.
Both teams were scoreless heading into the fourth, where Walnut broke through with 11 runs on nine hits, two errors and one walk.
Cadence Rolison, Addi Hicks, Brailee Quinn and Brynley Dawkins each had two hits. Rolison and Hicks both led with 3 RBIs, highlighted by a 3-run home run for Hicks in the fourth. Dawkins added 2 RBIs to her total.
Madison Weeks picked up the shutout win, allowing just one hit, while striking out five Lady Eagles.
Pine Grove 4, Walnut 2
The Lady Panthers took control of the tournament with another close win against a Division 1-2A rival. Pine Grove built a 4-0 lead behind a bases-loaded walk from Anaston Christian in the second, a RBI fielder’s choice from Lexi Beard in the third, followed by a sac fly from Memory Mauney and a Walnut error for some cushion.
Walnut pieced together three straight one-out singles in the top of the fourth, setting up a 2-RBI single from Cadence Rolison to cut the deficit in half. The Lady Wildcats left the tying run on second with a popout in foul territory to end the game.
The Lady Wildcats outhit Pine Grove 6-3, but left six runners on base as opposed to four for the Lady Panthers.
