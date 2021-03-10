WALNUT • The Walnut Wildcats continued their impressive start to the 2021 season, picking up a pair of wins to bring their overall record to 6-1 as of Sunday, March 7th.
The Wildcats started off their week earning a 15-5 victory over the Falkner Eagles on Tuesday. Despite the score disparity, the Wildcats had to overcome an early 4 run deficit, as the Eagles put together a solid 1st inning at the plate, getting 4 RBI’S from 4 different batters in the frame.
Walnut began and completed their comeback in the bottom of the second with a huge 9 run inning. Brantley Porterfield, Eli Akins, and Cole Devore each hit a double in the inning, scoring a combined 5 runs off those 3 hits. Falkner was unable to answer Walnut’s scoring outburst, taking the 15-5 loss in 6 innings. Akins went 2-3 at the plate, hitting a pair of doubles and scoring 4 RBI’S, while Porterfield went 3-3 with 3 RBI’S.
Akins followed up a great day in the batter’s box with a great day on the pitcher’s mound in Walnut’s game against Thrasher on Friday. Akins pitched a no-hitter, striking out 15 Thrasher batters in the process, to help lead Walnut to a 19-0 win. The dominant performance by Akins was aided by plenty of run support from Wildcat batters, who scored 19 runs off of 11 hits. Akins contributed here as well in this game, going 2-4 with 2 RBI’S. Owen Hopper and Dylan Mayo had 4 RBI’S apiece to lead the Wildcats at the plate.