ATLANTA, Ga. • Blue Mountain Christian Men's Bowling competed on Saturday and Sunday at the SCAD Baker Bash, finishing 10th overall.
The two-day event saw the Alley Toppers bowl a 3,635 total on Day 1 with host Savannah College of Art and Design leading Day 1 with a 4,697 total. A combined 12 teams competed at the event.
Day 2 saw much of the same, as SCAD would take the title with 7,268 total pins, and the Alley Toppers finishing in 10thwith a 5,405 total, two spots shy of making the championship round for Sunday afternoon.
"We came to Atlanta to get more big tournament experience," BMCU interim coach Bradley Palmer said. "With our participation in Atlanta we now are qualified for post-season play. With each tournament this young team gets better. Unfortunately, we did not break the top eight to advance to championship match play today. We had some really good games and then not so good. Consistency goes a long way in the bowling world. We will take valuable experience from this and build as we head toward the SSAC Championship at the end of February."
BMCU next competes in the Seminole Classic Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of
around two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
