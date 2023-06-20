A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
The annual ritual of NEMCABB baseball is back for the 2023 season with regional place beginning at some locations on Thursday with others to follow on Friday.
The regionals determine the seeding and brackets for the championship round which begins on Monday, June 26 at BNA Bank Park at the Sportsplex in New Albany.
Ripley and Pine Grove will be the local representatives among the field of 16 teams competing.
The Panthers will travel to New Albany to kickoff the tournament with their first game against Booneville at 5 p.m. before taking on New Albany at 7 p.m.
The Tigers will compete in Region 2 hosted by North Pontotoc, who they will face at 7 p.m. on Thursday following their 5 p.m. bout with South Pontotoc.
The summer championship rounds will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. with an early game on the high school field at the BNA Sportsplex.
Subsequent games will follow on both the high school and junior high fields with game times of 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday's action will take place again on both venues with games commencing at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7p.m.
The NEMCABB championship will be on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 22
3:00 - Ingomar vs Booneville (HS)
5:00 - Ingomar vs New Albany (HS)
5:00 - Booneville vs Pine Grove (JH)
7:00 - Pine Grove vs New Albany (HS)
1:00 - South Pontotoc vs Baldwyn
3:00 - North Pontotoc vs Baldwyn
5:00 - South Pontotoc vs Ripley
7:00 - North Pontotoc vs Ripley
5:00 - West Point vs Choctaw County
7:00 - West Point vs Eupora
Friday, June 23
5:00 - Choctaw County vs Eupora
3:00 - Vardaman vs Houston
5:00 - Bruce vs Houston
7:00 - Vardaman vs Bruce
3:00 - Senatobia vs Clarksdale
5:00 - Water Valley vs Clarksdale
7:00 - Water Valley vs Senatobia
Dennis Clayton of the New Albany Gazette contributed to this report.
