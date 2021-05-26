SALTILLO • Ripley, Walnut, Falkner, and Ashland were well represented in the 2021 NEMFCA All-Star Game, as several area football players from the four schools competed for the North team in their 29-13 victory over the South in Wednesday’s contest.
Ripley’s Sentavius Hunt, Shaundell Carter, and Caleb Leatherwood represented the Tigers in the All-Star Game, helping the North team’s defense to pitch a second half shutout of the South team. With Leatherwood at defensive end, Carter at linebacker, and Hunt in the secondary, all three were instrumental in the North team’s second-half defensive showing. This showing was highlighted by a Hunt 41-yard pick-six late in the fourth quarter that sealed the game for the North.
Falkner’s Zion Grizzard also contributed to the North’s defensive showing, getting snaps in at linebacker, as well as special teams.
On the offensive side of the ball for the North, Walnut’s Christian Brooks and Ashland’s Gary Poplar both were part of an offensive line rotation that helped the North team’s offense post 158 rushing yards in the second half alone. This, along with the second half shutout by the defense, helped the North come back from a 13-0 halftime deficit to take the 29-13 win.
Walnut’s Brandon Shields also represented the North side in Wednesday’s contest, getting in snaps at wide receiver. Fellow Wildcats T.J. Colom and T.J. Luellen were also selected to the North team. Ripley’s T.J. Seago was also selected as part of the North team’s coaching staff, led by Corinth head coach Todd Lowery.