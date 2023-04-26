Area track and field teams competed in regional meets last week with several athletes qualifying for a spot in the upcoming North Half meet for their respective classification.
Falkner and Ripley were in Tishomingo County last Thursday for the Division 1-1A and Division 1-4A meets, while Walnut, Pine Grove, Ashland and Hickory Flat took part in the Division 1-2A and 1-1A meet in Potts Camp on Friday.
Below are the athletes that qualified for North Half:
FALKNER
GIRLS
Kyleigha Strickland – 4th, 100 meter dash
Kyleigha Strickland – 3rd, 200 meter dash
Keshona Strickland – 4th, 400 meter dash
Keshona Strickland – 2nd, high jump
Erica Luster – 3rd, high jump
Kyleigha Strickland – 2nd, long jump
Kyleigha Strickland – 2nd, triple jump
Madison Lindley – 3rd, triple jump
BOYS
Chandler Ray – 2nd, 1600 meter run
Chandler Ray – 1st, 3200 meter run
4X100 meter relay (Chris Nunley, Jojo Swinford, Keaton Boler, Kane Floyd) - 3rd
4X200 meter relay (Chris Nunley, Jojo Swinford, Gerardo Ruedas, Myles Mitchell) - 3rd
4X400 meter relay (no names) - 4th
4X800 meter relay (Gael Meza, Donte Puntes, Eric Lumpkin, John Lumpkin) - 3rd
Wyatt McDaniel – 4th, high jump
Chris Nunley – 1st, long jump
RIPLEY
BOYS
Keegan Strong – 1st, 100 meter dash
Jaki Holmes – 3rd, 100 meter dash
4X100 meter relay (Adin Wilson, Michael Turner, Keegan Strong, Jaki Holmes) - 2nd
ASHLAND
GIRLS
Morgan Crutcher – 1st, 200 meter dash
Destiny Stewart – 1st, 1600 meter run
Megan Crutcher – 1st, 100 meter hurdles
Morgan Crutcher – 1st, 300 meter hurdles
4X100 meter relay (no names) – 3rd
4X400 meter relay (no names) – 4th
4X800 meter relay (no names) – 4th
Amariah Tucker – 1st, discus
BOYS
Jamyson Griffin – 2nd, 100 meter dash
Olando Evans – 3rd, 100 meter dash
Olando Evans – 1st, 200 meter dash
Octavius Anderson – 2nd, 200 meter dash
Joseph Godwin – 4th, 400 meter dash
Evan Dean – 4th, 1600 meter run
Michael Hamer – 1st, 110 meter hurdles
JaQuan Hampton – 4th, 110 meter hurdles
Omarion Ward – 2nd, 300 meter hurdles
Michael Hamer – 3rd, 300 meter hurdles
4X100 meter relay (no names) – 1st
4X200 meter relay (no names) – 1st
4X400 meter relay (no names) – 2nd
4X800 meter relay (no names) – 3rd
HICKORY FLAT
GIRLS
Portrika Burnside – 3rd, 100 meter dash
Morgan Green – 1st, 400 meter dash
Ava Green – 3rd, 1600 meter run
4X100 meter relay (no names) – 4th
4X400 meter relay (no names) – 2nd
LaDextini Tipler – 3rd, high jump
Camri Westmoreland – 4th, high jump
Morgan Green – 1st, long jump
Morgan Green – 1st, triple jump
Jolee Young – 2nd, discus
Mackenzie Garner – 4th, discus
BOYS
Ty Webb – 3rd, 400 meter dash
Bradford Hopper – 1st, 1600 meter run
4X800 meter relay (no names) – 2nd
Logan King – 1st, high jump
Jonathon May – 3rd, discus
PINE GROVE
GIRLS
Skiver Burch – 1st, discus
Skiver Burch – 3rd, shot put
WALNUT
GIRLS
Madi Kate Vuncannon – 3rd, 3200 meter run
Chastity Carpenter – 3rd, long jump
Chastity Carpenter – 4th, triple jump
BOYS
Gabe McElwain – 1st, 1600 meter run
Gabe McElwain – 1st, 3200 meter run
Hayden Bailey – 4th, 3200 meter run
