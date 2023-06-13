Three area baseball players earned Mississippi Association of Coaches All-State honors as the 2023 season comes to a close.
Ripley’s Ty Long earned top honors with his first team selection in Class 4A as an infielder. The Tigers’ junior manned the shortstop position when he was dominating on the mound. The Southern Miss commit boasted a .410 batting average with a 1.342 OPS, seven doubles, three triples, five home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs scored and 18 stolen bases. On the mound, Long held an 8-3 record with 1.57 ERA, 147 strikeouts to just 17 walks.
Pine Grove’s Gabe Roberts picked up second team honors in 2A as a catcher. The senior backstop led the Panthers with a .406 average to go with his 1.116 OPS, 10 doubles, two homers, 22 RBIs and 39 runs scored. Defensively, the East Mississippi Community College signee had a .992 fielding percentage with just two errors in 250 total chances.
Lastly, Hickory Flat’s Logan King earned a second team utility selection in 1A after posting a .290 average with one double, one triple, 12 RBIs, 24 runs scored and 22 stolen bases. The Rebels’ centerfielder helped lead the program to its deepest postseason run in history as the leadoff man in the lineup.
Below is the All-State baseball teams for Class 4A, 2A and 1A.
MAC ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAMS
CLASS 4A
Coach of the Year: Tony Farlow, Purvis
Player of the Year: JoJo Parker, INF/P, So., Purvis
First Team
Drew Davis, P, 8th, Sumrall
Ian Herrington, P, Jr., West Lauderdale
Garrett Pound, P, Sr., Pontotoc
Cannon Graham, INF, Jr., West Lauderdale
Ty Long, INF, Sr., Ripley
Brett Busbea, INF, Sr., West Lauderdale
Peyton Lacy, INF, Sr., Pass Christian
Jacob Parker, OF, So., Purvis
Griffin Enis, OF, So., Corinth
Cayden Prestage, OF, Fr., Itawamba AHS
Walker Long, C, Sr., Sumrall
Hunter Bagwell, UTL, Sr., South Pontotoc
Hayden Amis, UTL, Fr., Newton County
Mason Gillentine, UTL, Jr., Mooreville
Second Team
Eli Lowe, P, Jr., Purvis
Jacob Nunn, P, Sr., Kosciusko
Connor Tice, P, Jr., Stone
Jud Files, INF, Sr., Mooreville
Landon Hollimon, INF, Sr., Sumrall
Damon Putnam, INF, Sr., Purvis
Kaden Padgett, INF, So., Northeast Jones
Barrett Breazeale, OF, Sr., Sumrall
Darius Dampeer, OF, Sr., Mendenhall
Cooper Lewis, OF, Jr., Newton County
Ethan Walker, C, So., Purvis
Dylen Welter, UTL, Sr., Pass Christian
Jon Robert Carnes, UTL, Sr., Pontotoc
Collin Pipkins, UTL, Sr., Greene County
CLASS 2A
Coach of the Year: Jamie Russell, East Union
Player of the Year: Rett Johnson, INF, Sr., East Union
First Team
Landon Harmon, P, So., East Union
Ben Basil, P, So., East Union
Heath Rhodes, P, Jr., Scott Central
Evan Holifield, INF, Sr., Stringer
Jude Treadaway, INF, Sr., East Union
Gavin Bledsoe, INF, Sr., Pisgah
Briceton Johnson, INF, Jr., East Webster
Caden Hicks, OF, Jr., Stringer
Ryder White, OF, Fr., Pisgah
Drew Hollimon, OF, So., East Union
Aiden Swales, C, Sr., Pisgah
Troy Taylor, UTL, Sr., New Site
Eli Rankin, UTL, So., Puckett
Andrew Grubbs, UTL, Sr., Sacred Heart
Second Team
Waylon Tullos, P, Sr., Stringer
Carson Norwood, P, Jr., East Webster
Matthew Boszor, P, Sr., Puckett
Houston Jones, INF, So., Stringer
Quez Goss, INF, Sr., Scott Central
Landon Stanley, INF, So., New Site
Gabriel Pipkens, INF, So., Sacred Heart
Ty Murphy, OF, Sr., Eupora
Colton Coleman, OF, Sr., Pisgah
Tristan Baldwyn, OF, So., East Union
Gabe Roberts, C, Sr., Pine Grove
Tyler Griffith, UTL, Sr., Mize
Eli Dale, UTL, Sr., Choctaw County
Myles Foil, UTL, Jr., Bogue Chitto
CLASS 1A
Coach of the Year: Aron Frederic, Resurrection Catholic
Co-Player of the Year: Cole Tingle, P/OF, Sr., Resurrection Catholic
Co-Player of the Year: Greer Manning, C, Jr., West Union
First Team
Dylan Rowsey, P, Sr., Biggersville
Levi Foshee, P, Sr., Resurrection Catholic
Jon Grey Morrison, P, Fr., West Union
Noah Hester, INF, Jr., Hamilton
Walker Frederic, INF, Sr., Resurrection Catholic
Makarious Michaels, INF, Sr., Sebastopol
Ford Matthews, INF, So., Taylorsville
Max Askew, OF, Sr., Resurrection Catholic
Ethan Parker, OF, Fr., Vardaman
Tre Gunn, OF, Jr., Biggersville
Luke Schnoor, C, Jr., Resurrection Catholic
Andrew Easley, UTL, Jr., Vardaman
Luke Overstreet, UTL, Jr., Biggersville
Benton Burks, UTL, Jr., West Union
Second Team
Chipper Moore, P, Sr., Vardaman
Drew Rowsey, P, Jr., Biggersville
Collin White, P, Jr., Ethel
Landon Smith, INF, Jr., Richton
Harrison Peebles, INF, So., Sebastopol
Wes Bishop, INF, Jr., Ethel
Noah Westbrook, INF, Fr., Taylorsville
Payne Waldrop, OF, Sr., Enterprise-Lincoln
Jess Johnson, OF, Sr., Sebastopol
Cole Willard, OF, Jr., West Union
Blake Gosa, C, Jr., Hamilton
Grant Martin, UTL, Jr., West Union
Logan King, UTL, Sr., Hickory Flat
Ethan Wright, UTL, Sr., French Camp
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.