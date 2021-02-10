ASHLAND • Ashland High School celebrated Senior Night for their basketball and cheerleading seniors on Tuesday night, and in the meantime, took care of business against Strayhorn. Ashland’s girls won 45-35, while the boys’ team took the 88-50 victory.
(G) Ashland 45 – Strayhorn 35
Before the Senior Night festivities began, the Ashland Lady Blue Devils got a hard-fought 45-35 win over Strayhorn.
The Lady Blue Devils have not had many opportunities to showcase their skills, their season so far being paused on multiple occasions. And in cases where they do play, they have the minimum five players available that will go the full 36 minutes for their games. So on nights like these, when all 5 players put in a full 36 minutes and get a hard-fought win, they deserve a ton of credit for their perseverance and dedication.
Senior Sylena Smith got things going for Ashland early, scoring 8 of Ashland’s 12 1st quarter points. The Lady Blue Devils were able to maintain a double-digit lead throughout most of the contest thanks to good on-ball defense and transition buckets. Strayhorn made a 7-0 run through the end of the 3rd quarter and beginning of the 4th to cut the lead to single digits, but Ashland was able to hold off the rally and pick up the 45-35 win
(B) Ashland 88 – Strayhorn 50
The Blue Devils put on a show in front of a packed auditorium for Senior Night, taking down Strayhorn 88-50.
Strayhorn put up a big fight early, using a pair of 3s to go up 11-7 early in the 1st quarter. Ashland recovered to take a slim 17-13 lead at the end of the 1st, and didn’t let up for the rest of the game, outscoring Strayhorn 32-9 in the 2nd quarter alone before maintaining a big lead throughout the end of the game.
On a night where Ashland’s seniors were celebrated, the Blue Devils used their senior leadership to carry the scoring load. Senior Kenny Morgan had 21 points, while fellow senior Emit Bell had 11.