Ashland – Ashland’s powerlifting team made the trip to compete in the Class 1A State Powerlifting Championships and did not come home empty handed, as three Ashland lifters brought home medals back to Benton County.
Yasmyn Patterson brought home gold in the girls’ 220 pound weight class, getting first in the class with a 330 pound squat, a 110 pound bench press, and a 360 pound deadlift. Her 800 total pounds lifted was over 100 pounds greater than the second place competitor.
Jamyson Griffin finsihed second in the boys’ 148 pound weight class, finishing with a 300 pound squat, a 170 pound bench press, and a 360 pound deadlift.
Deidre Allen finsihed third in the girls’ 97 pound weight class, finishing with a 120 pound squat, a 55 pound bench press, and a 150 pound deadlift.