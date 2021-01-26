ASHLAND • The Ashland Blue Devils have not had many chances to show their skills or talent level this season.
But when they do get the chance, they impress.
In only their 4th game of the 2020-2021 basketball season, Ashland defeated Hickory Flat 59-48 to move to 3-1 in the division.
Hickory Flat came into the game looking to make up for a 51-45 loss to Ashland back on Dec. 8th, and with their first points of the game, Logan King converted a 4-point play to set the tone for a competitive game. Ashland and Hickory Flat traded leads for most of the first half, trading buckets on the way to a 23-23 first half tie. Alex Tatum had 12 in the first half for the Rebels, including going 2 for 2 from 3-point range, while Emit Bell scored 10 for Ashland in the half.
The Blue Devils turned up their defensive intensity in the second half, opting for more double teams and pressuring Rebel ball-handlers further upcourt. As a result, Ashland forced several turnovers in the 3rd quarter that led to easy transition buckets. The Blue Devils outscored Hickory Flat 20-6 in the third quarter alone, propelling them to a lead that Hickory Flat could not catch up to.
Bell led the Blue Devils with 17 points while Ladarious Nunnally chipped in 11. Tatum led the Rebels with 14 points while Hunter Kuhl added 11. Postgame, Ashland coach Michael Cathey spoke about his team’s performance and effort despite having difficulties due to COVID.
“We played a decent game,” Coach Cathey said. “COVID has affected us tremendously. Guys have been out, we’re not in shape, and the first half showed me that. But I think in the end of the day, talent took over at the end.”
Coach Cathey also spoke about what he’d like to see from his team going forward as the team gets more opportunities to play games.
“This is only our 4th game all year,” Coach Cathey added. “We’ve cancelled about 10. We’re not in a situation where I can be confident in us right now. But hopefully overall, we can keep it going and COVID won’t affect us with another quarantine.”