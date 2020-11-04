The Ashland Blue Devils’ scheduled game against Thrasher was cancelled due to contract tracing for COVID-19 within Thrasher’s football program. The game will be considered a forfeit by Thrasher, therefore Ashland gains solid positioning in the 1-1A playoff race. The Blue Devils (4-5) will have their regular season finale on Friday when they host Byers.
The Falkner Eagles were defeated by the Baldwyn Bearcats 48-0 on Friday night. The Eagles (0-9) will have their last chance to gain a victory in the 2020 football season when they host Coldwater on Friday.