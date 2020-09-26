ASHLAND - The Ashland Blue Devils played host to the Falkner Eagles on Friday night, and promptly defended their home turf with authority in a 30-0 win for the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils (1-3, 1-0) would make an immediate impact at the start of the game, as Ashland’s Jamyson Griffin ran the ball on the first play of the game for a 50-yard touchdown.
After a Falkner (0-4, 0-1) turnover on downs, Ashland’s Emit Bell would add a 25-yard rushing touchdown to bring the score to 16-0 after a pair of successful two-point conversions.
Turnovers would be a consistent issue for the Eagles, as in the first half Falkner would lose a pair of fumbles, as well as give up a Jamayious Hudson pick-six that would bring the halftime score to 22-0.
Ashland’s momentum would continue throughout the second half, as Bell would score another touchdown, this time through the air to Kenny Morgan, in the third quarter. Bell would finish 5-18 passing for 54 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, as well as 70 rushing yards with a touchdown on 13 carries. Morgan would catch all 5 of Bell’s completions.
Turnovers continued to haunt the Eagles in the second half, as Ashland caused another pair of interceptions to bring the total number of Falkner turnovers to 5, and ultimately sealed a 30-0 victory for Ashland.
Postgame, Ashland head coach Christopher Suggs discussed his team’s performance in the division opener.
“We still have a lot of work to do, and Falkner I give a lot of credit for being a team that shows a lot of class, but tonight was just a better night for us. We made a lot of mistakes on the night, but God just gave us the victory on the night,” said Suggs.
Ashland’s Jamyson Griffin, who finished with 62 rushing yards on 7 carries with a touchdown, as well as a pick on defense, would echo his coach’s sentiment postgame.
“I feel we did good, but we can always do better as a team,” Griffin said.
Ashland plays at Biggersville next Friday while Falkner plays at home against Myrtle.