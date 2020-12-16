HICKORY FLAT • The Ashland Blue Devils and Lady Devils visited Hickory Flat on Tuesday for a division opening matchup. These matchups also counted as Ashland’s season opener, as COVID prevented any basketball games or activities for 3 weeks in the program.
(B) Ashland 51 – Hickory Flat 45
Between news about COVID, no games played, and no practices, the Ashland players, coaches, and fans were waiting for something to cheer about.
Senior Kenny Morgan gave them that something in the second quarter, as he rose up for a one-handed slam over a Hickory Flat defender, sending both the visiting Ashland fans and the Blue Devil bench into a frenzy.
“Morgan is our senior leader. As he goes, we go,” Ashland head coach Michael Cathey said postgame. “That play personifies the type of kid he is and the type of athlete he is.”
Up to that point, Ashland and Hickory Flat went essentially shot for shot, ending the first quarter 11-10 for the Rebels. The second-quarter dunk by Morgan sparked a 7-2 run for the Blue Devils that gave them a 25-17 advantage heading into halftime.
Hickory Flat did not go away easily, as they kept pace with Ashland throughout the third and fourth quarters. Hickory Flat’s Drew Wilson had 11 of his 13 points in the second half, and Logan King finished with 17, giving the Rebels a consistent scoring threat throughout the contest.
But Ashland responded to any momentum the Rebels built, as players like Morgan, who finished with 23, and Emit Bell, who had 10 of his 13 points in the second half, maintained the Blue Devils’ lead throughout the second half on their way to a 51-45 victory.
(G) Hickory Flat 63 – Ashland 24
The Hickory Flat Lady Rebels maintained momentum coming off the Hickory Flat Thanksgiving Tournament, getting a division opening victory against Ashland 63-24.
The Lady Rebels brought their trademark defensive intensity, forcing several turnovers that led to easy transition baskets. On offense, Jenna Poff was effective in the paint, leading the Lady Rebels with 19 points. Corlilla Burnside chipped in 13 and Abigail Tatum finished with 12.
For Ashland, Sylena Smith led the Lady Blue Devils with 13 points, providing a majority of the scoring. Ashland only suited 5 players up for this contest, at one point in the second half having to play four on five due to injury.