Serena Adams and the Ripley Lady Tigers will face Pontotoc on Thursday in the semifinals of the Division 2-4A Tournament hosted by South Pontotoc.
BASKETBALL DIVISION TOURNAMENTS
Division 1-1A
At Thrasher
Tuesday
(G) Falkner 52, Thrasher 49 (OT)
(B) Thrasher 51, Jumpertown 46
Thursday
(G) Biggersville vs. Falkner, 4 p.m.
(B) Biggersville vs. Thrasher, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Wheeler vs. Jumpertown, 7 p.m.
(B) Wheeler vs. Falkner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
(G) Consolation game, 4 p.m.
(B) Consolation game, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Championship game, 7 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 8:30 p.m.
Division 3-1A
At Coldwater
(G) H.W. Byers 48, Coldwater 19
(B) Hickory Flat 71, Coldwater 53
(G) Hickory Flat vs. Ashland, 4 p.m.
(B) H.W. Byers vs. Hickory Flat, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Blue Mountain vs. H.W. Byers, 7 p.m.
(B) Blue Mountain vs. Ashland, 8:30 p.m.
Division 1-2A
At Pine Grove
Monday
(B) Belmont 67, East Union 62
(G) Baldwyn 59, Pine Grove 43
(G) Walnut 54, East Union 52
(G) New Site 57, Baldwyn 45
(G) Belmont 96, Walnut 74
(B) New Site 76, Walnut 54
(G) Consolation: Baldwyn vs. Walnut, 4:30 p.m.
(B) Baldwyn vs. Belmont, 6 p.m.
(B) Pine Grove vs. New Site, 7:30 p.m.
(B) Consolation game, 4:30 p.m.
(G) Championship: New Site vs. Belmont, 6 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Division 2-4A
At South Pontotoc
(G) North Pontotoc 57, New Albany 38
(B) South Pontotoc 46, Houston 38
(G) Ripley 47, Houston 34
(B) Ripley 53, North Pontotoc 45
(G) South Pontotoc vs. North Pontotoc, 4 p.m.
(B) Pontotoc vs. Ripley, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Pontotoc vs. Ripley, 7 p.m.
(B) New Albany vs. South Pontotoc, 8:30 p.m.
