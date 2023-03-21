Katie Bates is returning to Ripley as the girls basketball coach, pending South Tippah School Board approval. Bates spent six years with the Lady Tigers, guiding them to the 2011 Class 3A state championship before spending the past 10 years at Pine Grove, adding four consecutive 1A titles from 2017-2020. | FILE
Bates will be named the girls basketball coach at Ripley pending South Tippah School Board approval, the school announced on Tuesday.
Bates spent the first six years of her career in charge of the Lady Tigers, leading them to a 140-53 record, five consecutive trips to Jackson, and the 2011 Class 3A state championship.
Bates left Ripley in 2013 to head up Pine Grove girls, her alma mater.
For the past 10 seasons, Bates compiled a 219-103 record, including four straight 1A titles from 2017-2020. In her first season with the Lady Panthers, she led the program back to prominence with a state runner-up finish in 2014.
Bates replaces Chad Brown, who departed from Ripley on Feb. 20 after spending three seasons as the head coach of the Lady Tigers and was an assistant on the 2020 4A championship team.
Ripley was 11-17 this past season and exited the first round of the playoffs with a loss to eventual state champion, Louisville.
Bates and the Lady Panthers ran into tough luck with a rash of injuries leading to a 2-21 season and missing the 2A playoffs.
