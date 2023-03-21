Katie Bates

Katie Bates is returning to Ripley as the girls basketball coach, pending South Tippah School Board approval. Bates spent six years with the Lady Tigers, guiding them to the 2011 Class 3A state championship before spending the past 10 years at Pine Grove, adding four consecutive 1A titles from 2017-2020. | FILE

 By DILLON BARNES

Katie Bates is back on the Ripley sidelines.

