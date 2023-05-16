Pine Grove's Skiver Burch became the first athlete in program history to win a state title after claiming gold in the Class 2A girls discus throw on Friday, May 5 at the MHSAA State Track and Field Championships in Pearl.
PEARL — A total of 16 athletes from Tippah and Benton County claimed a medal in the recent MHSAA State Championship Track and Field meets.
Classes 2A, 4A and 6A met in Pearl on Friday, May 5, while 1A, 3A and 5A came together on Wednesday, May 10 after inclement weather postponed their original date of May 6.
Of the 16 track stars to make the podium, 10 brought home the gold beginning with Walnut’s Gabe McElwain on May 5. McElwain, the Mississippi College signee, won the 2A boys 1600 (4:42.35) and 3200 (9:44.01) races with relative ease.
Pine Grove’s Skiver Burch became the first athlete in program history to claim a state title in 2A girls discus throw (95-4.5).
Also that day, Ripley’s Keegan Strong grabbed the silver medal in the boys 100M dash with his time of (10.93), falling just short of Senatobia’s Carlando Crump (10.84).
In 1A, on Wednesday, Falkner’s Chandler Ray won the 3200M with his time of 10:27.10 and claimed second in the 1600M (4:56.43) behind Tupelo Christian’s Bound Simmons (4:45.22).
TCPS won their fifth consecutive 1A title as a team, besting second place West Union and third place Ashland.
The Blue Devils had a strong showing behind their relay teams. Jamyson Griffin, Olando Evans, Michael Hamer and Desmond Johnson claimed gold in the 4x100M (44.37).
Griffin, Evans, Johnson and Quintavius Cotton won the 4x200M (1:33.10) to sweep the first two relay events for Ashland.
Individually, Griffin won bronze in the 1A boys 100M (11.41), while Evans won silver in the 200M (23.43), beating teammate and bronze medalist Octavius Anderson (23.70) by a slim margin in that race.
Ashland girls fared well, too.
Megan Crutcher won silver in the 100M hurdles (17.59), while twin sister Morgan Crutcher took silver in the 200M hurdles (26.41) and the 300M hurdles (48.47).
The sisters, along with Victory McKinnie and Amariah Tucker, joined forces to win bronze in the 4x100M relay (53.00).
Hickory Flat’s Morgan Green saw her name atop the board to win the 1A girls long jump (16-11.50) and take second in the triple jump (34-01). Logan King added a second state champion for the Rebels with his gold finish in the boys high jump (6-00).
