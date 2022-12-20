FALKNER • Darren Binkley provided a blazing start that was enough to fend off a late Jumpertown run on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The Falkner senior connected on his first seven shots, including five 3-pointers to give the Eagles a 26-point lead in the first half. From there, the Eagles hung on to claim a 75-65 win over the Cardinals to move to 2-1 in Division 1-1A play.
Binkley totaled 23 points and 13 rebounds in the first half, where Falkner (9-3) led 46-21 at the break.
“We’ve been pretty even with our scoring from our starters so far this season. But when he was going, we were just giving him the ball,” Falkner head coach Austin Hopper said. “It’s kind of unlike us, but everybody on the floor was finding him because we knew he was hot. We wasn’t necessarily calling a bunch of plays for him, but the kids on the floor was finding him and trusting him.”
Binkley was 7 of 8 from the field in the first half but cooled off some in the second, where the Cardinals made their climb back into the game.
Down 50-27 midway through the third quarter, Jumpertown pieced together a 15-2 run to close the quarter and cut the deficit to 52-42 entering the fourth. The come-from-behind effort was led by senior guard Jonah Warren, who diced the Falkner defense the entire second half, scoring at will in transition with easy layups. Warren finished with a game-high 31 points and was 10 of 11 from the field in the second half, including 10 straight makes to close the game.
“I wish I knew the exact thing,” Hopper said of what happened to his team’s defense in the second half. “We’ll see it on film. I think it was a common communication problem, which you can’t have in basketball.”
Jumpertown never got closer than 10 as in the fourth, the duo of sophomore guards Chris Nunley and Elijah Mauney stepped up to close the game out, combining for 18 of the team’s 23 points in the final period.
It was a critical development as seniors like Binkley and Rod Ruedas was held in check in the second half. Senior point guard Hunter Griffin fouled out of the game with 1:36 left in the third quarter as well.
Nunley scored 18 points, utilizing the free-throw line to get there, where he was 12 of 16. Mauney was 7 of 17 from the field for his 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
“It’s big because people don’t realize how big Hunter is on the floor, whether he’s scoring or not,” said Hopper of his sophomores stepping up. “A few too many fouls and one mental mistake takes him off the floor for a long period of time. It was somebody’s job, whoever it may be, to step up, and those two sure did – in their own ways.”
Falkner shot 36.4% from the floor, including just 24% from 3-point range. Binkley led the way with his 28-point, 18-rebound performance.
Jumpertown was 46.7 % on its attempts, but just 2 of 11 from deep.
(G) Jumpertown 58, Falkner 39: Things got out of hand quickly for the Lady Eagles (5-6, 1-2). Jumpertown was clicking offensively in the first quarter, where Falkner was not and it resulted in a 22-8 deficit by the quarter’s end.
The Lady Cardinals opened the second on an 18-3 run for a 40-11 lead and coasted the rest of the way.
Cheyanna Johnson scored a game-high 22 points for Jumpertown, who shot 43.9% on the night. Elyse Goodwin added 12 and Ella Davis 11 for the Lady Cardinals.
Falkner was 10 of 45 (22.2%) from the field for the game, and just 3 of 21 (14.3%) in the first half. Kyleigha Strickland finished with 16 points.
