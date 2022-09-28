ASHLAND – Ashland jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the first half and never looked back on Friday night.
The Blue Devils picked up their first win of the season with a 28-20 win over Smithville to kick off Division 1-1A play.
It marked the first win over the Seminoles in program history.
“We felt accomplished,” Ashland head coach Christopher Suggs said of the win. “You play that gauntlet of the schedule to be ready for division. I felt like it paid off.”
Ashland (1-3, 1-0) found an early rhythm in the passing game despite starting quarterback Carlson Frison missing the contest with an injury.
Senior Quintavius Cotton stepped in and provided the spark, tossing all three touchdown passes in the first half for the Blue Devils.
“He did what we asked him to do,” Suggs said of Cotton. “He took care of the football and made the throws that they gave us.”
Cotton’s 44-yard strike to Olando Evans gave Ashland a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Cotton then found Desmond Johnson for a 4-yard TD and Anthony Morgan added the two-point conversion for a 14-0 advantage.
Early in the second, Cotton connected with Evans again on a 44-yard TD reception after recovering an accidental onside kick.
Smithville woke up on offense in the second, scoring twice to cut the lead to 22-14 at the break.
“Normally we don’t play well in the first half. It was just an amazing sight to see, almost, because we played a full game,” said Suggs. “Even with a full game, it still wasn’t without its mistakes, but I’m still thankful we were able to hold them off.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Smithville opened the fourth with its second touchdown pass, but the two-point try failed, leaving the Blue Devils with a slim 22-20 lead with 11:45 to play.
With their lead dwindling, Ashland provided the knockout punch on the ensuing drive, when Morgan raced 81 yards for the TD and sealing the win.
Morgan, a freshman, led the Blue Devils with 140 yards and the score on 13 carries.
“It was just zone left. I didn’t expect it to be like that,” Suggs said. “He broke a couple of tackles, and then side-stepped another guy, and before I knew it I was like ‘Oh, he broke it!’ It was just one of those you don’t expect to be a home run type of play but he created that himself.”
Ashland will try to build on the monumental win this week when they travel to H.W. Byers to continue the 1-1A slate.
The Lions (3-1, 0-1) defeated the Blue Devils 30-0 last season.
