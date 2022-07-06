POTTS CAMP • In three summer league basketball games back on June 15, Ashland leaned heavily on Quintavius Cotton and Lavarius Nunnally.
That wasn’t too much of a surprise for head coach Michael Cathey, who is entering his fifth year in charge of the Blue Devils.
In the first contest, Ashland was overmatched by Division 3-1A rival H.W. Byers to the tune of a 44-12 win for the Lions – last year’s Class 1A state runner-up. Of that, Cotton and Nunnally combined to score all 12 points.
The reasoning for that can be portioned out to show that H.W. Byers is still a big threat in the 1A basketball ranks, while also shedding some light on an issue that needed some ironing out for the Blue Devils – something they did as the day went on with a with over Shannon and a close loss to Potts Camp.
“We progressed after the first game. The jitters were going in that first one, playing against the best team from our district,” said Cathey. “I’m pretty happy with the results from the last two games. We’re just going to build on this and go from there.”
The duo of Cotton and Nunnally still carried the team in the 32-19 win over the Red Raiders. Nunnally led the team with 11 points after scoring eight against Byers, and Cotton added eight against Shannon.
But in that game, the Blue Devils had three other players score a basket, helping lighten the load a little.
It’s something Cathey is hoping to see develop even more as he continues to challenge his two guards to do more than just score.
“They’ve just got to show more leadership,” said Cathey. “Hopefully everybody can just piggyback off what they’re doing. If they will lead us in both the big and small things, we will be a much better team because of it.”
Ashland nearly erased a 13-point deficit after cutting the score to 38-33 with 2:15 to go against Potts Camp, but the Cardinals held on down the stretch for a 42-35 win. Nunnally, again, led with 11 while Cotton was held in check with just five points. This time it was Nicholas Jones who was second in scoring with nine points – all in the first half.
Jones is one of a handful of guards that has the potential to provide quality depth to the 1-2 punch of Cotton and Nunnally.
The biggest question mark, however, is in the post.
Cathey noted that, right now, it’s a committee approach to dividing the minutes to players such as Latrell Peterson, Brendan Gorman and eighth grader Jaylon Moore.
“We’ve got to go inside-out,” said Cathey. “We’re too guard-oriented right now. I think once that happens we will see a better result in our game.”
Now, over the coming months of the offseason, Cathey’s goal is to set the expectation for a group that didn’t lose a single player to graduation a year ago, but only secured a 5-17 record and a quick first-round exit in the 1A state playoffs.
Returning everyone seems like a blessing on the hoof, but Cotton is still the lone senior on a team that has more development needed to take the next step.
“We’ve understand there is going to be some growing pains, but we just have to take things one game at a time,” said Cathey. “We’ve had to use this summer to really get better. If that happens, then we will see some good results.”