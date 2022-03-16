BELDEN • Ashland’s powerlifting program is ascending to new heights.
The Blue Devils finished second in Thursday’s Class 1A North Half powerlifting championships, securing their spot in the state championship meet in Jackson on April 2.
Ashland totaled 37 points, trailing Tupelo Christian’s 61, as the Eagles claimed the North Half title for the second straight year.
Jamyson Griffin led the Blue Devils with their only first place individual finish. Griffin took the top of the podium in the 148-pound weight class lifting a combined 915 pounds.
Lamiron Williams placed second in the 220-pound class. Justin Barber also placed second in the 308-pound division, followed by teammate Kylan Graham in third place.
Quay Sanders (114-pound), Octavius Anderson (123-pound), DeAndre Murden (132-pound), Anthony Morgan (165-pound) and Brendan Gorman (275-pound) placed third in their respective weight classes.
“I’m extremely proud,” said head coach Christopher Suggs. “To have a program, pretty much, in this infancy, be able to take off the way it has in the boys program – finally having a full team, finally having a full year, finally getting the stuff to actually teach powerlifting because this is the first year with new weights – it just shows the determination, perseverance and that consistency pays off.”
Suggs had two girls also qualify for the state meet in Class I.
Ana Morales placed third in the 181-pound class with a 250-pound squat, 100-pound bench press and a 275-pound deadlift for a total of 625 pounds.
Shamiya Jones landed in second for the 220-pound class with a total of 675 pounds lifted.
Eagles soar with four
Falkner had four lifters score a trip to Jackson from the meet.
Joseph Swinford lifted 680 pounds for a second place finish in the 123-pound weight class. J.T. Swinford threw up 1,035 pounds to land in third place in the 181-pound class. Eli Janes took the top spot in the 220-pound class with a total of 1,130 pounds lifted. Shaun Wilbanks finished third behind Janes with 900 pounds.
Ripley sends seven in 4A lift
Adin Wilson lifted 890 pounds, while Jase Coleman followed with 885 pounds in the 132-pound weight class to finish second and third for the Tigers, and qualify for the state meet.
Keithshawn Green and Immanuel Griffin did the same in the 181-pound class. Green took home second place with 1,280 pounds, as Griffin trailed with 1,240.
Allyson Christmas (123 lbs) finished third, Keke Morgan (181 lbs) finished second, and Jada Ellis (198 lbs) finished third in the 4A girls North Half meet.