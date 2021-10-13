THRASHER - The Ashland Blue Devils made the trip to Thrasher to take on the Rebels on Thursday, and despite support from a homecoming night crowd, the Rebels were unable to stop a second half scoring run by Ashland that led to a 22-0 win for the Blue Devils, their first win of 2021.
Both the Blue Devils and Rebels struggled to gain much traction on offense in the first half. The Rebels were able to gain 75 rushing yards in the first half, but could not finish drives, while Ashland struggled with penalties, picking up 12 in the first half alone. Both teams went into the locker room at halftime scoreless.
Ashland came out of the halftime break with a bang, as Jamyson Griffin took the opening kickoff 90 yards for the go-ahead score. Ashland cut down on flags in the second half, only committing four penalties while keeping up the pressure on defense by allowing only 48 rushing yards on 27 rushing attempts by Thrasher in the half.
Ashland put together another pair of scoring drives in the second half to put the game out of reach, taking the contest 22-0. Postgame, Ashland head coach Chris Suggs spoke about his team's performance going forward after Ashland's first win of 2021.
"Happy we won, but there is a lot we gotta clean up," Coach Suggs said.