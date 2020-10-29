BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain College announced today its protocol that will be followed for the upcoming basketball and volleyball conference season in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
BMC AD Will Lowrey stated, “We thank everyone for your patience. Our first priority for this year is to stay in school and our safety protocols that we will have in place are a big part of this plan. We are in constant communication with the NAIA and our conference on best practices and will relay those finalized plans before our first home contest.”
Current plans at BMC’s Tyler Gymnasium:
Maximum of 100 fans allowed inside gymnasium
No visiting fans allowed
Voucher system will be in place for families - 4 per family
Temperature checks will occur at lobby entrance
Face masks required
Social distancing (6 feet or more) is required
Entrances and Exits will be marked appropriately
No loitering will be allowed in lobby entrance
Concessions will be open with minimal products
The Toppers are planning on providing a livestream option for fans and students who aren’t able to attend in the form of a Facebook Live feed of home games. Locations around campus will air the stream for BMC students.
Men’s basketball opens at home November 17, while women’s basketball will host its first game in Tyler Gym November 21 and volleyball resumes play in spring 2021 on February 26 on campus. Women’s basketball is scheduled to play its first three home court contests at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville, Miss. on October 31, November 5 and November 10. Visit bmcsports.com to see the schedules.
As the season progresses and requirements change, BMC will adjust protocol as needed.