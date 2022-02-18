BLUE MOUNTAIN • Fresh off a 100-point outing in the first round of the Class 1A girls basketball state playoffs, Blue Mountain’s offensive output was sure to fall short of that in Friday’s second-round matchup with Tupelo Christian.
And it did – but not by much.
The Lady Cougars continued their scorching start to the postseason with a 95-49 over TCPS after shooting 55.1% from the field, and doing so from every spot on the floor, including seven 3-pointers.
“We’re just knocking down shots and we’re moving to open spots, not staying still,” said Blue Mountain head coach Regina Chills of the offensive firepower through the first two rounds. “Everybody is just clicking at the right time.”
Blue Mountain (25-4) advances to the quarterfinals next Friday, where they’ll host West Union for a spot in Jackson. The Lady Cougars knocked off West Union 38-37 earlier this season on Nov. 12.
“This is a trip to Jackson. And they’re well-coached, so they’re going to bring everything, too,” said Chills. “It’s just going to be who is the toughest, who plays the hardest, and who knocks down shots. With the confidence we’ve gained shooting the ball, I hope it carries over to the next game.”
TCPS (16-13) was able to stay in striking distance in the first quarter, nailing all three of its 3-point attempts to keep close with the Lady Cougars, who was 4 of 10 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, including a perfect 3 for 3 effort from Teauna Foote, whose 11 points in the opening period gave Blue Mountain a 23-16 lead.
Teauna Foote finished with 23 points.
As impressive as the offense has been, equally so has been the Lady Cougars’ defense. And they turned up the pressure in the second quarter to pull away.
Blue Mountain forced the Lady Eagles into 13 first-half turnovers, with nine coming in the second, taking those right to the other end for easy baskets. Out of the 28 second-quarter points, 22 came inside the paint.
“I challenged them to be intense,” Chills said of the defensive effort. “We looked to close the gaps and recover. That was our main goal.”
Blue Mountain’s 51-31 halftime lead ballooned to 78-35 by the end of the third, after outscoring TCPS 27-4. Sophomore Keyauna Foote scored nine points in the third, and the momentum carried into the fourth, where she connected on her third and fourth makes from deep. Then later in the fourth, she scored on an old-fashioned 3-point play to spark a quick 7-0 spurt that saw the Lady Cougars build a 50-point lead.
Blue Mountain was 38 of 69 from the floor and 7 of 20 (35%) from 3-point range. Keyauna Foote led with 25 points, while freshman Saniyah Cook added 16, Ahkeelah Lipsey 12 and Latryana Foote 10.
Former Pine Grove Lady Panther, Sydney Carter, led TCPS with 25 points. The Lady Eagles were 16 of 50 (32%) from the field, including a 5 of 10 mark from deep. Both teams were 12 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Also Friday
(G) East Webster 46, Pine Grove 45
The Lady Panthers’ season comes to an end in heartbreaking and controversial fashion.
Tied 45-45 in the final minute, East Webster's Danasia Logan was fouled on a layup attempt by Pine Grove’s Madison Foster with 2.8 seconds left. It was Foster’s fifth foul, but the referees didn’t notice until Logan’s first free-throw attempt was sailing the through the air and off the rim.
The referee who made the foul call, blew his whistle during Logan’s first attempt to allow Pine Grove to find a substitute for Foster, then awarded East Webster with two more shots at the line. Logan missed the second shot, then made the third and final shot for the game-winner in the Class 2A second-round matchup.
To add to the chaotic ending, the Lady Panthers took the ball out of bounds and quickly passed it ahead to Ellie Fryar, where an inadvertent horn coming from the scoreboard sounded with the action still ongoing, and Fryar’s half-court heave missed wide of the mark.
Fryar led Pine Grove with 15 points, followed by 14 from Lana Rowland.
The Lady Panthers end the year with an 18-12 record.
(G) Choctaw Central 72, Ripley 45
For the second year in a row, the Lady Warriors ousted the Lady Tigers out of the Class 4A playoffs.
Ripley found itself down just 28-25 at the half to last year’s 4A runner-up. Deshantae Jackson had nine of her 13 points in the first half as the Lady Tigers tried to keep up with the fast-paced Choctaw Central squad.
Eventually the depth played a factor. Ripley played with all five of its starters the entire first half, resulting in some tired legs in the second half, where Choctaw Central outscored them 44-20 to pull away.
“It got to us for sure,” said first-year Ripley head coach Chad Brown. “I thought we played really hard in that first half. We just ran out of gas. I’m so proud of our effort and the fight they showed in all four quarters tonight.”
Alorian Story led Ripley with 20 points – 14 coming in the second half.
The Lady Tigers finish the year 21-10 and graduate four seniors: Amy Rodgers, Sarah Catherine Childs, Zanyae Daniel and Jackson.
“We’re going to miss this group,” said Brown. “All four were starters for us at some point this season. We’ve got two starters coming back and we’ll have to try and find some pieces to fill their roles.”
(G) Biggersville 56, Hickory Flat 29
The Lady Rebels put up little resistance against the 1A power on the road.
Biggersville (27-2) fed post player Asia Stafford early and often and she led all scorers with 21 points. The Lady Lions led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter and 40-12 by halftime.
Hickory Flat head coach Zach Carnell missed the game due to an illness.
Junior point guard Morgan Green led the Lady Rebels with 10 points.
Hickory Flat ends the season 11-19, and will return every player for next season.