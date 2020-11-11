Blue Mountain • Blue Mountain Cougars took on Alcorn Central resulting in a win for the girls, and loss for the boys.
(G) Blue Mountain 42 – Alcorn Central 41
The Blue Mountain Lady Cougars overcame a 7-point 4th quarter deficit to defeat the Alcorn Central Lady Bears 42-41 on Tuesday night.
The Lady Cougars had trailed consistently throughout the game leading into the 4th quarter, unable to stop a good shooting night from Alcorn Central up to that point. It was in the 4th quarter when Lady Cougars head coach Regina Chills’ gameplan of attacking the paint offensively and consistent defensive effort finally paid off, as Blue Mountain outscored Alcorn Central 16-8 in the final quarter, capitalized by a Saniyah Cook game-winning tip-in in the final seconds of the game.
Cook, an eighth grader, and senior Ariauna Foote had a game-high 11 points each, combining for 12 points in the final quarter alone. Postgame, Coach Chills spoke about what impressed her the most out of her team’s performance.
“The grit that they had at the end of the game. They’re young, and they handled the pressure pretty good. We still got a long way to go, but they handled the pressure pretty good so I was really, really happy about that.”
(B) Blue Mountain 75 – Alcorn Central 79
The Blue Mountain Cougars came up short against the Alcorn Central Bears 79-75 on Tuesday night.
A back and forth affair, the game ultimately broke the Bears’ way behind the efforts of Jacob Tucker and Alex Moore, who had 24 points each to lead Alcorn Central.
The Cougars’ main issues of the night came at the free throw line, as they were unable to stop Alcorn Central from getting to the charity stripe. The Bears nearly doubled up Blue Mountain from the line, as Alcorn Central made 20 of 33 free throws, compared to 11 of 22 for the Cougars. Foul trouble for several Blue Mountain players compounded this issue, forcing Cougars head coach Joe Dan Roberts to make several late game lineup changes.
Senior DeShawn Tyler led the Cougars with 19 points, 15 coming in the second half alone. Junior Jaden Hall scored 13, while Trevante Foote and Chevy White contributed off the bench, scoring 11 and 10 respectively.