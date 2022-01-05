BLUE MOUNTAIN - The Blue Mountain Cougars paid their collegiate counterparts at Blue Mountain College a visit during the BMC Christmas Classic. The Cougars matched up against Wynne, AR, and after a grinding, defense-led contest, Blue Mountain picked up the 29-26 win.
"We came out looking really good, we've had a few good days of practice going into it," Blue Mountain head coach Joe Dan Roberts said postgame. "They made some adjustments and changed some things, and we just couldn't adjust quick enough, but I'm just glad we stuck with it, kept playing hard, got a few stops, made a few baskets to have a lead at the end."
The Cougars were able to pull ahead 13-6 after the first quarter, thanks to both nine first-quarter points from Jaden Hall, as well as consistent defensive pressure, forcing eight first-quarter turnovers. Turnovers and limited offensive momentum proved to be themes on the night, as Wynne's consistent double-teams forced several Blue Mountain turnovers, while deflections on the other side of the ball mostly went the Cougars' way.
Wynne crawled back to tie the game at 23 apiece to end the third quarter, and briefly took a lead to start the final frame, but a 6-0 run by the Cougars put them ahead for good. Hall led the Cougars with eleven points and four steals.