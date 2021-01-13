Blue Mountain splits series vs Biggersville in TCT tune-up
Blue Mountain • The Blue Mountain Cougars and Lady Cougars welcomed Biggersville to town for Blue Mountain’s final contests before the Tippah County Tournament kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 7th. The Lady Cougars won 55-47 while the boys team lost 63-43.
(G) Blue Mountain 55 – Biggersville 47
The Lady Cougars defeated the Biggersville Lady Lions in a game that showed how Blue Mountain has evolved over the past couple of months.
For context, at the beginning of the season on Nov. 3rd, the Lady Cougars defeated Alcorn Central in a game where Blue Mountain primarily attacked the paint, making only three 3-pointers for the entire contest.
Just over two months later, this same Lady Cougars team more than quadrupled that number. Blue Mountain made 13 triples against Biggersville and showed a level of confidence that, according to Lady Cougars head coach Regina Chills, has come naturally for each individual Lady Cougar player.
“They have bought into their own,” Coach Chills said postgame. “Inside, outside, pushing the ball, they have bought into what they do well, and that helps the team out. Everyone puts their pieces together, and it works out as a team.”
The Lady Cougars outside shooting was too much for Biggersville to overcome, despite gaining momentum at points in the second half. Teauna Foote led Blue Mountain with 25 points and 6 made 3s. Keyuana Foote chipped in 12 points off of 4 made 3s.
(B) Biggersville 63 – Blue Mountain 43
The short-handed Cougars were unable to overcome an early Biggersville run and fell to the Lions 63-43.
The Lions, one of the top 1A basketball teams in the area, started the game on an 11-2 run and only widened their lead throughout the game. Biggersville used a strong paint presence and length on the defensive end to widen their lead to 38-25 at halftime.
The Cougars, who were without senior DeShawn Tyler, were unable to generate enough offense to make a comeback in the second half. Jaden Hall led the Cougars in scoring with 15.
The Cougars will begin their run in the TCT on Friday, Jan. 8th at 4:00 when they visit Pine Grove.