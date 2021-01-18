FALKNER • The Blue Mountain Cougars and Lady Cougars traveled to Falkner on Saturday afternoon to take on the Eagles and Lady Eagles in a pair of rescheduled contests. Blue Mountain took both contests, with the girls team winning 75-22 while the boys team won 60-41.
(B) Blue Mountain 60 – Falkner 41
The Blue Mountain Cougars used an 18-4 2nd quarter to defeat Falkner 60-41.
The Eagles began the game with momentum, starting on an 8-2 run before taking the 1st quarter 14-11. The momentum Falkner had in the 1st quarter swung Blue Mountain’s way and then some in the 2nd, with the Cougars outscoring the Eagles 18-4 in the quarter to take a 29-18 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Eagles didn’t go away, trading buckets with Blue Mountain to start the 3rd quarter. The Cougars were able to extend their lead by 20 thanks to a 10-2 run to end the 3rd, and maintained that lead despite several smaller Falkner runs in the second half. Jaden Hall led the Cougars with 15 points and 6 assists.
(G) Blue Mountain 75 – Falkner 22
The Lady Cougars took this game in convincing fashion, defeating Falkner 75-22 and gaining momentum for the remainder of their division schedule.
Blue Mountain jumped ahead by double digits early and never looked back, not allowing the Lady Eagles to gain any momentum with defensive disruptions and getting consistent good looks at the basket on offense.
Teauna Foote led the Lady Cougars with 19 points.