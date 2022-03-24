BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Softball split a pair of SSAC games on Wednesday, with Stillman taking the first one 3-1.
Stillman hit the board in the fourth with an RBI double by Brooklyn Pennington.
The Toppers answered in the bottom of the fourth on a solo homer to left by Lane Thaxton (FR/Smiths Stations, Ala.), her second of the season.
The Tigers would seal the victory in the sixth when Tayla Stowes scored on a fielder's choice, and Alexis Mathis followed her home on the throw, giving Stillman the victory.
Stillman's Katie Clifton tossed a stellar game, throwing the complete game, giving up one run on six hits and striking out two.
Lane Thaxton (5-4) suffered the loss for BMC, tossing a complete game, giving up three runs on seven hits and striking out four.
Skylar Lee (FR/Louisville, Ky.) and Jaci White (SO/Kenton, Tenn.) would have two hits apiece for Blue Mountain in the loss.
Game 2
Blue Mountain broke out the bats in Game 2 to avoid the sweep while also snapping its eight-game losing streak, walloping the Tigers 13-7.
The Toppers big inning came in the sixth when Madison Woodard destroyed a pitch to left field off Stillman's Elisabeth Boso, scoring Rylee Gresham (SO/Surprise, Ariz.) and Skylar Lee in the process.
Katrina Blanco (FR/El Monte, Calif.) and Jaci White both had RBI singles in the inning, while Sam Whitwell (FR/Murfreesboro, Tenn.) hit a sac fly to secure the victory.
Woodard and Lee both led the Toppers with four hits, with Woodard knocking in five and Lee scoring four runs.
Gresham and Blanco each had three hits for BMC in the slugfest, with Gresham knocking in two and scoring three times.
White also chipped in two hits at the plate for BMC, while Gresham took the pitching victory in relief of Kayla Reichardt (JR/Summerfield, Fla.). Gresham (1-1) tossed three innings, surrendered no runs and two hits.
BMC (10-10, 1-7 SSAC) returns to action Friday in an SSAC doubleheader against Brewton-Parker in Mt. Vernon, Ga. with first pitch at noon.