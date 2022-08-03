Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. • The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced this week that Blue Mountain College has been selected as a Champions of Character Five-Star Institution at the Gold Medal level for the 2021-22 academic year.
Started by the NAIA in 2000, the Champions of Character program promotes character and sportsmanship through the athletic programs of each participating school and Blue Mountain College has been awarded the distinction of Five-Star every year of its existence.
In 2009, the Association announced its Five-Star Institution Award for schools intentionally instilling the five core values in its student-athletes and adhering to the principles of the Champions of Character program. The five core values adhered to are integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
BMC AD Will Lowrey commented, "Our coaches and student-athletes are properly representing the NAIA, Southern States Athletic Conference and Blue Mountain College with our participation in intercollegiate athletics. Being a Five-Star institution has become the standard and expectation for all our programs. I couldn't be prouder of all who made this happen. It takes everyone working for a greater cause."
For a college to earn the Gold Medal Level Award it must demonstrate commitment to Champions of Character and earn points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion.
The Toppers' conference, Southern States, was also awarded the distinction of being a Five-Star conference for 2021-22.