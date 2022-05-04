MONTGOMERY, Ala. • The Southern States Athletic Conference announced the 2022 Baseball Award winners Tuesday, May 3 with Blue Mountain College earning 18.
The Toppers' Alex Frillman (JR/Southaven, Miss.) and Dylan Hale (JR/Southaven, Miss.) won big with both men named First-Team All-Conference. Hale would also grab a spot on the SSAC's Gold Glove Team.
Members of the Barnes & Noble All-Academic Team included Frillman, Hale, Will Long (JR/Ripley, Miss.), Pate Phillips (JR/Guntown, Miss.), Joseph Schultz (JR/Green River, Wyo.), Kelton Hall (JR/Ingomar, Miss.), Grady Lucas (JR/Columbia, Miss.), Easton Rainer (SR/Meridian, Miss.), Reiley Tate (JR/West Point, Miss.), Henry McDonald, Josh Smith (JR/Tupelo, Miss.), Jackson Vance (SR/Canton, Miss.) and Easton Williams (SR/Ingomar, Miss.).
Zack Koon (SO/Ingomar, Miss.) was named to the Champions of Character Team and the entire Topper team was named the SSAC's Sportsmanship Award winner.
"I couldn't ask for any more from our guys this season," BMC head coach Taylor Clark said. "We didn't just have a winning season on the field, but we felt like we won off the field also. This is a great group of guys and I'm extremely proud of how well they have conducted themselves in all aspects of college life."