BLUE MOUNTAIN • Stillman pulled the Game 1 upset over Blue Mountain, winning a slugfest 15-13 that took almost four hours.
The Tigers surprised the Toppers in the first inning, plating four against steady starter Easton Williams (SR/Ingomar, Miss.).
Blue Mountain got two of its own in the bottom of the first on a two-run double by Dylan Hale (JR/Southaven, Miss.) that scored Reiley Tate (JR/West Point, Miss.) and Raymond Gonzalez (SR/Miami, Fla.).
Stillman continued to score over the next three innings, getting a three-run fourth highlighted by an RBI double by Bobby Woodard.
The Tigers chased Williams after 2.2 innings of work, giving up seven runs on eight hits.
Blue Mountain would storm back in the bottom of the fifth, with Alex Frillman (JR/Southaven, Miss.) singling in Tate, followed by an infield RBI single by Hale to score Gonzalez. Anthony Lipsey (SR/Myrtle, Miss.) would cap the inning with a three-run bomb to left to make it 11-7 Stillman.
The Tigers answered with a four-run inning in the top of the sixth, but Blue Mountain would continue the comeback as they would score six in the bottom half, including two, two-out, two-run doubles by Garrett Riggs (JR/Southaven, Miss.) and Tate.
Stillman's bullpen would hold out though, giving them the conference opener.
Williams (3-4) suffered the loss, while Hale led at the plate for BMC, going 4-for-6 with four RBI and two runs. Lipsey had three hits, while Tate and Garrett Riggs had two hits apiece.
Game 2
Blue Mountain evened the series in Saturday's Game 2 opener, besting Stillman 11-6.
Blue Mountain jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead over the first four innings, thanks to a two-run double by Anthony Lipsey (SR/Myrtle, Miss.) in the third and RBI singles by Kelton Hall (JR/Ingomar, Miss.) and Alex Frillman (JR/Southaven, Miss.) earlier in the game.
Topper starter Josh Smith (JR/Tupelo, Miss.) was mowing down Stillman hitters for the first four innings before the Tigers finally got their first hit in the fifth, along with three runs in the inning, capped by RBI singles by Tre'en Dorsett and Bilal Whittle.
Blue Mountain moved ahead 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a solo homer by Riley Tate that cleared the left field fence against Stillman's Griff Minor.
The Tigers answered in the top of the sixth, closing the score to 7-6, on a two-run double by Justin Cummings to left center.
Blue Mountain would chase Minor in the sixth after an RBI double by Dylan Hale (JR/Southaven, Miss.) that scored Frillman.
The Toppers piled on more in the sixth, scoring on a passed ball, a sac fly by Garett Riggs and an RBI single by Jordan Chatham (JR/Fulton, Miss.) to score J.T. Hillhouse (JR/Fulton, Miss.), finishing off the Tigers.
Smith (6-4) grabbed the win for BMC, tossing a complete game, giving up four earned runs on four hits with six Ks.
Lipsey led the way for BMC with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored, while Frillman had three hits, two runs and an RBI. Hale and Tate both finished with two hits for the Toppers.
Game 3
Blue Mountain secured the series in Game 2, destroying the Tigers 23-0 while banging out 21 hits.
The Toppers jumped on the Tigers early in Game 3, scoring 12 runs in the first inning behind a two-run homer by Alex Frillman.
Dylan Hale and Reiley Tate (JR/West Point, Miss.) contributed to the first-inning onslaught, both doubling with Tate driving in two and Hale driving in three.
The offensive showcase continued in the third for the Toppers, as they would score eight more, highlighted by a three-run single to right by Easton Rainer (SR/Meridian, Miss.), RBI singles by Hale, Anthony Lipsey, Kelton Hall and J.T. Hillhouse. Raymond Gonzalez (SR/Miami, Fla.) would also have an RBI double in the inning.
Rainer drove in another in the fifth, a single to score Jacob Rousseau (SO/Southaven, Miss.).
Colton Peel (JR/Houston, Miss.) toed the slab to begin the game for Blue Mountain, tossing three innings of two-hit ball with two Ks, but didn't qualify for the decision.
The Toppers would use five pitchers in the victory; Peel, Eli Jackson (SR/New Albany, Miss.), Will Long (JR/Ripley, Miss.), Cameron Hill (SR/Wesson, Miss.) and Jack Hilton (SR/Brandon, Miss.) with the quintet holding the Tigers to four runs. Jackson (1-0) got the victory in relief in his first appearance of the season, striking out two in an inning of work.
Hall, Rainer, Hale and Lipsey all had three hits in the victory, with Rainer and Hale driving in four apiece with three runs scored each.
BMC (26-22, 9-12 SSAC) plays the final SSAC series of the season April 28-29 against Mobile in Alabama.